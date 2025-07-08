Province announces $20 million to support those affected by wildfires

At a press conference in Prince Albert on Monday the Government of Saskatchewan announced a commitment of $20 million to support communities and individuals affected by this year’s devastating wildfires.

Through the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), a dedicated Recovery Task Team (RTT) has been established to lead the province’s wildfire recovery efforts.

“Assisting recovery efforts for communities impacted by this year’s wildfires remains a top priority for our government. The SPSA’s recovery task team has been meeting with communities that were devastated by the wildfires in order to determine priorities with the recovery effort,” Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod said.

“Those discussions have revolved around the initial phase of supporting communities through the development of their recovery plan to initiate clean up quickly and safely removing debris,” he explained.

The RTT is led by the SPSA and comprised of representatives from the Ministries of Government Relations, Social Services, and Environment, and Crown Corporations – has conducted a preliminary needs assessment alongside communities that were devastated by wildfire, including Denare Beach, East Trout Lake and others.

That assessment identified debris removal and site clean-up as the top priorities. This work will help communities initiate the recovery process.

“We know that the road to recovery begins with clearing the way, quite literally and figuratively. This funding is intended for communities and individuals that sustained losses during the provincial emergency declaration period, which ran from May 29 to June 26, or if the evacuated community was under a local state of emergency at the time of the loss,” McLeod said.

The Government of Saskatchewan has identified three priority areas for recovery support, with an estimated total cost of $20 million expected to be used for debris removal and environmental testing, to create, expand, or maintain landfills near impacted communities; and project management support to assist local recovery efforts.

“It is important to note that this funding does not replace personal or business insurance coverage. Wildfires are typically an insurable natural occurrence and as such, we strongly encourage individuals and businesses to contact their insurance providers as soon as possible if they have not already done so,” McLeod said.

“Today’s announcement is about more than just dollars. It is about safely rebuilding lives and livelihoods. We are committed to walking alongside our communities every step of the way.

McLeod explained that the recovery process is being led by communities with support from the recovery team as planning, cleanup and debris removal occurs.

“The Recovery task team will continue to work closely with communities to support their recovery plan for communities

“We would like to thank the community leaders and the team members from the recovery task force who have put in countless hours over the past several weeks to build the recovery process together, meeting with and working alongside communities and has been essential for this initial step in the recovery process, and this coordination will continue to be as essential as communities rebuilt.

“We continue to see significant wildfire activity and I want to thank each and every community leader, firefighter contractor and volunteer who are putting in tireless efforts to minimise future impacts to our communities from this devastating wildfire season,”

The majority of this funding will be delivered through the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP). Where PDAP support does not fully cover community needs, additional assistance will be provided.

“Individuals and businesses that sustain uninsurable losses, the provincial disaster assistance program or PDAP may be able to assist. This funding is intended for losses not covered under a standard fire insurance policy,” he said.

The funding is available to communities and individuals who sustained losses during the provincial emergency declaration period (May 29 to June 26, 2025), or who were under a local state of emergency at the time of their loss.

The funding announced s not intended to cover environmental testing or clean-up already provided by personal or business insurance. Individuals and businesses should contact their insurance provider if they haven’t already done so.

At present there are currently 67 active wildfires in the province with 354 so far this season, well above the five year average of 204 at this date.

Eight wildfires are currently contained, 17 are not contained, 26 are in the ongoing assessment phase and 16 are in protecting values phase.

There are currently active evacuations in Beauval, Kinoosao, the resort subdivision of Lac La Plonge and the Lac La Plonge Indian Reserve.

According to SPSA President Marlo Pritchard at last report there were 299 primary residences lost with the majority in the north from mid-May until the end of June.

“we have a number of garages, personal property. It’s exceeded 2,000 values but the homes itself are 299,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard said it has become worse in some areas but is not as bad as it has been

“We have seen a number while we’re not as bad as it’s been, we’re really into the wildfire season now. We’re seeing increased storms, Lightnings, we are currently at about 67 fires on the landscape,” Pritchard said.

“Th majority of them on the West and again the majority of them are caused by storm activity and we continue to work on work on those and suppressing the best we can

McLeod said that the majority of the losses were in Denare Beach

” Minister (Eric) nSchmaltz and I have both been there having ongoing conversations with the leadership at Denare Beach, but we certainly hope that that we can avoid any further devastation in other inhabited communities and areas,” McLeod said.

“But anywhere that that we have had the loss of primary residences that the government will be there to certainly support those individuals,” he added.

Also in attendance at the press conference were Eric Schmaltz, Minister of Government Relations, Travis Keisig Minister of Environment and Terry Jenson, Minister of Social Services.