Protestors at Israel Canada Qualifier Saturday night

Two groups of pro-Palestinian activists were at Prime Minister’s Park on Saturday protesting Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The protest took place during the Group B qualifying game between Canada and Israel.

There were two main groups with megaphones chanting the whole game while flying Palestine flags

This included one in centre field and one along the third base line near the Israel dugout.

Layla one of the protestors who would only give a first name explained that the protestors came because of images posted by the Israeli softball team on Facebook and Instagram showing images of softballs and cannons being launched into Gaza.

“Some people say, don’t bring politics into this, not us who are doing it. It is the team who are contemplating sports with the war and with the genocide that’s happening in Gaza,” she said.

She explained that they wanted to make their stance clear that the behaviour of Israel in Gaza is not welcome.

“People are dying. People are getting sick. People don’t have any healthcare. They don’t have any food. And Canada is allowing it to happen. Canada is allowing a country committing this war. And also the settlements in West Bank, which are international, and it’s illegal,” Layla said.

Protestors stood outside the boundary fence of Prime Minister’s Park with flags and their faces covered. She said that the team can still travel as though there is nothing going on.

“And yet, this country is still allowed to travel to the wars and plays if they’re not doing anything wrong. When it’s been recognized that they’re breaking international law every single day, and including thousands and thousands more settlements every single day, and facing no repercussions for it and that’s not acceptable to us,” she said.

She said that Russia faces repercussions for its actions in Ukraine while Israel faces no repercussions.

There was an increased police presence surrounding Prime Minister’s Park during the softball game.

During the interview by the Herald Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne took umbrage with the interview.

“Why are you giving them attention? This is a sports thing. It’s not news for us. We have a beautiful city here celebrating sports,” Dionne said.

Ami Baran the Executive Director of Israel Softball explained that the team was there to play softball because that is what they do.

“We’ve been doing this a long time now. Protesters are protesters. They’re protesting what they want to protest against Israel,” Baran said.

He added that players were focused on the game.

“They’re focused on playing the game and being with the Canadians here who’ve taken us in like this and just a great time,” he explained.

Israel launched their still ongoing campaign in Gaza following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducted about 250 people.

-With files from Nathan Reiter/Daily Herald