Property crime and break-and-enters decline in first three months of 2025: PAPS

Total property crime saw a significant drop, while vehicle thefts slowly rose in the first three months of 2025.

That’s according to first quarter crime statistics data presented to the Board of Police Commissioners by the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS).

The numbers show 650 reports of property crime in January, February, and March of 2025. That’s a significant decrease from 936 reports of property crime during the first three months of 2024. It’s also below the five-year average of 768 reports.

Investigators have filed charges in 68 cases.

Break-and-enters are also on the decline. Police responded to 74 such complaints in the first three months of 2025, with 13 occurrences resulting in criminal charges. The majority of the break-ins were in residential units, with businesses, business outbuildings, churches, schools, and halls only accounting for 38 cases.

In 2024, there were 111 break-and-enter complaints during January, February, and March.

Vehicle thefts are up slightly, with 105 reported during the first three months of 2025. In 2024, there were 94 vehicle thefts reported in the first three months. In 2023, there were 128.

Of the 105 vehicles reported stolen in 2025, 84 have been recovered, with police laying charges in 12 of those occurrences.

On Friday, Prince Albert police urged residents to avoid leaving keys and other property inside their vehicle, and to never leave the car running with keys inside.