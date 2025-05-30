Program provides a boost to Canada’s agri-food sector

Ethan Braund

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Woolwich Observer

A new initiative looks to help promote and give recognition to all aspects of Canada’s robust food system.

Canada’s Food System is a new nationwide initiative launched by the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity (CFFI) on May 15.

The idea stemmed from CFFI research last fall that found fewer than half of Canadians held a positive view of the Canadian agri-food system.

CFFI executive director Lisa Bishop-Spencer said those results represented a huge drop-off from the previous year.

“That suggested that there was an issue. Trust is fragile, and global uncertainty and misinformation only made that harder to maintain,” said Bishop-Spencer.

The survey numbers led to a public awareness campaign that would try to change that sentiment. Then, this past January, there was a major shift in the feelings towards Canadian pride in response to U.S. president Donald Trump’s tariff war and” 51st state” discussions taking over the news cycle.

That prompted people to take a closer look at the home-grown Canadian systems that we have in place, said Bishop-Spencer.

“So, amid those challenges, we saw a strong pro-Canadian sentiment taking root. Canadians, we saw starting to rally behind the food system. They recognized its value and importance to national prosperity.”

She added that was a pivotal moment to harness the newfound support, strengthen public trust and build a long-lasting momentum. That is when Canada’s Food System was born to recognize everyone from “before the gate to beyond the plate.”

“We created a program designed to elevate Canada’s Food System to become or re-establish its place as a core Canadian value and reverse that indifference, enhance public trust and deepen people’s understanding of the food system.”

A part of the campaign involves boosting recognition of all facets of the system, including local producers, and strengthening the local economy.

“A strong domestic and export market ensures food safety and food security, supports local economies, and reinforces the resilience of the entire food chain,” said Bishop-Spencer.

“For the local producer, it’s a chance for them to get the recognition they deserve. It’s a chance for them to become recognized and appreciated for their work.”

It’s also an opportunity to show off the many different innovations that have given Canada the ability to feed 400 million people around the world, noted Bishop-Spencer.

The goal of the first 100 days of this movement is to build public awareness and then, in subsequent years, to create a sustained movement that cements the food system as a core value. She added that they hope to showcase the importance of the food system to Canada.

“We (the Canadian agri-food sector) deliver huge amounts of money to Canada’s GDP and are an economic powerhouse.[It’s] also essential to national security and prosperity, employing one in nine people in Canada and contributing more than $122 billion to the Canadian economy.”

This new campaign encompasses every cog that makes the food system turn, including consumers, because all Canadians play a part since “we all eat,” said Bishop-Spencer. Canadians can get involved by singing the pledge on the Canadian Food System website and posting to social media, appreciating parts of the system.

“We’re all a very important partner in Canada’s Food System – we need to work together to celebrate and to protect it.”

For more information, see www.canadasfoodsystem.ca.