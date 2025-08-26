Producers celebrate year two of Sask Open Farms Day

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

Saskatchewan Open Farm Days is a province-wide event where farms, food producers, and agri-tourism operators open their gates to the public for a weekend of discovery.

Only 1.6 percent of the province’s population is actively engaged in primary agriculture, and for the second year, several producers and operators around the province enrolled to welcome the other 98 percent to see what they do.

Last year was the first rollout of the initiative, and farms across Saskatchewan signed up to participate and open their farm gates to the public to celebrate and educate people about Saskatchewan Agriculture. Then on August 10–11, 2024, the fields and pastures of Saskatchewan came alive as more than 3,000 visitors embarked on a journey either by bus tour or on their own, to explore the province’s agricultural heartbeat.

Participating host locations included grain farms, ranches, greenhouses, breweries and orchards. From the intricate process of growing crops to tending livestock and the art of crafting delicious local products, visitors didn’t just observe; they became part of the farm experience, feeding animals, touring fields and sampling the fruits of hard labour.

The success of the first Saskatchewan Open Farm Days was evident not just in the numbers, with 94 percent of visitors rating their experience as “Good” to “Excellent”, but in the deeper understanding it fostered. A remarkable 90 percent of attendees said they left with a greater appreciation for the dedication and innovation behind food production.

This year again, on the August 9-10 weekend, 35 agricultural locations around the province opened their doors, welcoming visitors into a one-on-one dialogue, and one of those locations was the Bautz farm at Middle Lake. Also recognized at the Back Roads Ranch, family members this year, as last, opened their doors as part of Saskatchewan Open Farm Days.

Since 1930, Back Roads Ranch has been a proud, multi-generational family farm built on a “love for the land and a passion for growing.” For decades, the operation focused on traditional grain and livestock, but five years ago, the family took a bold step forward and diversified into something new.

The Bautz family not only farms 3000 acres and runs 275 commercial Angus-cross cows but also operates strawberry and flower u-pick fields. Diversification is in this family’s genes as their daughter has a goat herd, their son has started a trucking and construction company, and the family purchased SHE-Can Boutique in Wakaw, opening a second site at the farm with SHE-Can Too.

Today, the farm welcomes guests to its U-pick berry fields at the Middle Lake location, which is usually open on Sundays from 10-4, July to October, and at the newly planted field just outside Wakaw. At both locations, families, friends, and berry-lovers can connect with nature and enjoy the simple joy of picking ripe, juicy strawberries under the prairie sky.

With three acres at Middle Lake of beautiful blooms and berries to enjoy, or visiting the greenhouse and mini gift shop, visitors can find something to enjoy, including tasting specialty drinks, ice cream or BRR’s famous strawberry milkshake.

“The ranch’s homemade milkshakes are top-notch! To say this family is diversified and busy is an understatement! Wonderful to meet them!” stated MLA Darlene Rowden on her social media.

A special visitor to the Ranch this year was Premier Scott Moe. He, along with MLA for the Batoche Constituency, Darlene Rowden, toured the farm and the Back Roads Ranch division on Saturday, August 9. By all social media accounts, the Premier enjoyed his time touring the operation and visiting with the Bautz family before continuing to Wakaw.

In Wakaw, the entourage toured the soon-to-open Wheatland Express station and museum before enjoying a meal aboard the Wheatland Express train. The Premier publicly extended his thanks and appreciation on social media to Guenette and Ryan Bautz and their family “for the warm welcome to their beautiful home.”

“The Premier and I spent a great afternoon touring Back Roads Ranch and visiting with the Bautz family north of Middle Lake for Saskatchewan Open Farms Day today… Bonus was a meal with truly appreciated [sic] supporters in Wakaw on the Wheatland Express train, and got to see their newly opened facility,” wrote Rowden.

Wheatland Express Excursion Train offers an unforgettable journey through Saskatchewan’s heartland, and stepping into Little Big Town is a whimsical western stop where history comes to life. The themed excursions, which run on the Wheatland Rail’s track between Wakaw and Cudworth, feature engaging onboard guides, lively characters, and talented musicians. The prairie-inspired menus are crafted with locally sourced ingredients.

Saskatchewan Open Farm Days, hosted by Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan with support from the Ministry of Agriculture and Tourism Saskatchewan, offer an authentic glimpse into the world of food production in Saskatchewan. Established in 2014, Farm & Food Care Saskatchewan believes that getting to know farmers and ranchers is getting to know food. They organize a variety of programs to connect consumers to food production and farming, such as hosting farm tours, community events, online activities, classes and seminars.