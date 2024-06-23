Prince Albert’s Stumpf ties for SCMA Award

Prince Albert Joshua Stumpf came away with a Saskatchewan Country Music Association (SCMA) Award at the 35th Annual Awards at the Vic Juba Community Theatre in Lloydminster on Saturday night.

Stumpf and Darryl Anderson tied for the Emerging Artist of the Year.

Jake Vaadeland took home four awards including Male Artist of the Year. Shaunavon’s Hunter Brothers collectively took home four awards including Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year.

Teagan Littlechief picked up two awards including Female Artist of ,.the Year.

As well host, Jess Moskaluke, was awarded National/International Artist for her success around

the world while waving the Saskatchewan flag.