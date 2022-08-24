Prince Albert’s Shewchuk sails to silver at Canada Summer Games

Nathan Reiter

Daily Herald

It was a podium finish for Prince Albert’s Krystle Shewchuk at the Canada Summer Games in Niagara, Ontario last weekend.

The 32-year-old finished with a silver medal in the 2.4m Para Mix event, behind Ontario’s Siobhan Macdonald. But the story was the neck and neck competition between Shewchuk and her provincial teammate Paige Butz from Regina.

Going into the final day of racing, Shewchuk and Butz were tied for second place in the event.

Shewchuk won the final race of the event to claim the silver medal, but she says she was extremely thrilled to share the podium with her Saskatchewan teammate.

“I was so happy to share the podium with her. It came up to the last race to see who got it. It’s absolutely amazing to be able to share the podium with her. I was quite happy to have two of us up there. “

Shewchuk says the experience outside of the sailing was just as memorable as the time on the water. When she was not competing, she says she really enjoyed the social aspect of meeting other athletes from across the country.

“It was packed, it was super busy. It was really nice to meet people from all provinces and be able to talk to them. There was a lot of pin sharing going on and trying to collect pins from other provinces. It was a great experience and the whole environment was amazing.”

Shewchuk has previously competed in the 2017 Canada Summer Games in sailing, in where she did not medal. In 2019, she competed in the Canada Winter Games in cross-country skiing where she finished with a bronze medal.