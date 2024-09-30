Prince Albert’s Nigerian community celebrate 64th Independence Day

Daily Herald Contributor

Prince Albert’s Nigerian community, under the umbrella of the Association of Nigerians in Northern Saskatchewan (ANNSASK), turned out at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre on the Sept. 28 to celebrate the Naija Day 2024 and the country’s 64th Independence Anniversary.

The ceremony commenced with the rendition of the national anthems of both countries by the Youth Choir and the offering of prayers. The Treaty territories were adequately recognized for their contributions to the peaceful existence of the different cultures and nationalities.

“I feel really good about today,” said Dr. Joseph “Yomi” Akinjobi, the president of the ANNSASK. “My passion is seeing people come together, celebrate diversity and multicultural environment. Nigeria is a multicultural (country), when it comes to cultural diversity. We speak a lot of languages both major and minors ones, so when you see people come together like this to celebrate what brings us together, it gives so much joy and excitement.”

As the head of the Nigerian Community, Akinjobi said he is proud of the exports from Nigeria, which include the people who have distinguished themselves as they contribute to the Canadian economy.

“Celebrating today is a milestone. If you see what we are doing here, the quality of Nigerians that are contributing immensely and positively to this community, that underscores the fact that Nigeria is a beautiful place, yes we need to put some things together and get better. And we wish our dear country a wonderful and better year ahead as we celebrate our 64th year of existence as a country,” Akinjobi said.

Dignitaries who attended the event included police chief Patrick Nogier, Mayor Greg Dionne, Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross, and provincial candidates from various parties. Each wished Nigeria a happy Independence Day celebration.

“I want to thank you for coming to our community,” Dionne said. “We appreciate you. Enjoy your independence day and have a good time in our community.”

“Here in Canada, and particularly in Saskatchewan, many Nigerians have ventured into various industries, creating businesses that contribute to local economies and foster intercultural exchange diversity and inclusion,” Dr. Nnamdi Ndubuka, the keynote speaker, said in his address.

The occasion also had a quiz and debates by the Nigerian youths.

“I am joyous today just seeing all our people gathered here together,” Local Organizing Committee Chair Segun Owonikoko said. “(We are) not gathered to mourn or gathered by compulsion but gathered to celebrate our Independence, our diversity as well as our inclusiveness. Thus making sure that those who we meet here, the owners and inhabitants of this community understand who we are and what we bring to the table and what we potentially have to contribute. It allows us appreciate and understand their cultures as well.”