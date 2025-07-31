Gage Grassick has helped put Prince Albert on the basketball map with her recent play at the University of Saskatchewan, and now she’s leaving her mark on the world stage.

The Carlton alumnus was one of six players chosen to represent Canada at the FIBA U23 3×3 Nations League competition in Chile from July 21-27. It was Grassick’s first time wearing the maple leaf.

“It really is just a dream come true,” Grassick said during a phone interview on Wednesday. “I think every athlete always dreams of being able to represent and wear ‘Canada’ across their chest. Just being able to have that feeling and knowing everything it stands for was super special.”

Grassick joined teammates Rebecca Demeke (Toronto), Marah Dykstra (Vancouver), Alphonsia Eleko (Montreal), Emma Koabel (Port Colborne, Ont.) and Mackenzie Smith (Shelburne, N.S.) four the tournament.

Canada faced Argentina, Chile, the Cayman Islands, and the USA over the seven-day competition. Canada left with a Bronze Medal, and was the only team to defeat the Gold Medal-winning American squad.

Canada finished the competition with 450 tour points, 110 ahead of the fourth-place Argentinians and 60 behind the hosts from Chile.

“First time wearing a Canada jersey and you take a Bronze Medal home, that’s so special,” Grassick said. “Especially the very first game we played. Beating the USA is always a good feeling, so it really meant the world.

“The five other athletes that I went with, just creating that bond and being able to hear their stories, and where they play and how they have impacted the game of basketball was the best part.”

While five-on-five basketball often sees point totals approaching triple digits, three-on-three has a lot less scoring.

Canada was the second highest scoring team in the tournament, averaging 18.6 points per game. Grassick was a big part of that effort. She finished the tournament fourth among all scorers, with her biggest contribution coming on day three when she scored 16 of Canada’s 21 points in a win over Argentina.

“Three-on-three is definitely a way different game than five-on-five, and I think that’s what’s so special about it,” Grassick said. “(It’s) up and coming, and … it’s just such a fun game.

“As a basketball player who played her whole life five-on-five, switching to threes you get to switch your mentality, you get to switch how you play, meet so many incredible people, and just make those little connections, so it was an absolute blast and I really loved every minute of it.”

With the FIBA U23 Nations League over, Grassick has her sights set on another international basketball tournament: the Junior Pan American Games, which begin Aug. 9 in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Grassick has been named to the Canadian 3×3 Women’s Basketball Team for that tournament as well. She’s eager to take another shot at international competition.



“I’m so used to playing at the University of Saskatchewan—playing the U of A or U of M, and such and such—but when you’re wearing the Canada jersey and you’re playing a whole different country, that’s definitely going to switch your mindset,” she said. “It’s not local anymore. It’s worldwide, and even playing in Chile and seeing where you are in the map, it was a pretty surreal experience, so we’re super excited and just ready to be super competitive in that tournament.”