Prince Albert’s Cupid’s Heart to perform at Telemiracle 49

Prince Albert’s Cupid’s Heart will be among 80 Saskatchewan performers taking part in Telemiracle 49.

The trio consisting of cellist Stacey Dunn, guitarist Emma Jean, and drummer Zachary Kerr recently returned from filming their performance for the Telethon in Saskatoon.

Jean said that this was the second time the band recorded for a live performance after an earlier performance on Stripped Down Live in Saskatoon.

“This was 10 times the space to work with and quite a bit more people,” she said. “It made a lot of cool things possible. It was also our first time seeing a camera on a boom. It was quite cool (to have) someone running wires and multiple different cameras, people specialising in various areas and just kind of how the how the whole production team flowed and talked with each other was really cool too.”

Jean said the band is happy to be part of such as a great tradition like Telemiracle. She said it’s a great concept with a worthy goal.

“We’re just so glad we can be a part of it,” she said. “It’s a huge thing for people around here. In a way, you can kind of see it as a historical event, so being a part of Telemiracle was kind of being a little bit a part of Saskatchewan history. I think in a very good way the spirit of Telemiracle and what they’re fundraising for improving mobility for people and just all the things that go into it is really it’s really inspiring I think.”

The inspiration to audition for Telemiracle came from seeing people like Jake Vaadeland and the Sturgeon River Boys perform.

“It was kind of in our mind from that (point) and we think it’s a really great cause and we like to try and help out with at least one good cause a year if we can, maybe more, but that was the one we had in mind for this year that we really wanted to help support and the opportunity to perform for live television was something that for our group was a great excitement,” Jean said.

Recording the performance was a challenge for the band, but one Jean said they looked forward too.

“It was … a great step for us being (in) a quite a new environment. With all the razzle dazzle of the lights and the team working, there is a little bit of intimidation there, but (we’re) really proud of how the Band performed and although there’s perhaps a hiccup here or there That’s the magic of live television as well, so I think that’s all cool,” she said.

“I think it’s really cool that the broadcast goes far and wide. It’s a long love programme. I think that the telethon running like all hours is quite a cool thing too. I’m curious when we will get on. It will be fun to find out and to tell all our friends and family and fans when we’re going to be on, so there’s a bit of excitement surrounding it, and of course we’ll have the opportunity to be there on March 1 and 2.”

Performing on Telemiracle is also personal for Jean. Her grandfather was a member of the Kinsmen Club, and she wanted to follow in his footsteps.

“He’s not with us anymore, but that was part of my family’s history that I wanted to also honour and support,” she said.

The band is still fundraising for Telemiracle. Jean said they hope to make a large presentation in person.

“We do want to let people know we would love your help,” Jean said.

Jean said that the band will be mentioning their performance and fundraising at upcoming shows.

“If people want to donate to Telemiracle,” she said. “If they want to do it on Team Cupid’s Heart, we would love and appreciate that as well and you can search out Cupid’s Heart Telemiracle.

“You can select us, you can select another artist that maybe their story really resonates with you or you really like their performance when you saw it,” she added.

“One of the great things about donating on one of the performers pages, it doesn’t have to be ours, but Nutrien is matching the performers donations that they gather, so if you donate on one of the performers pages, you not only help them reach their goal, they try and hit, but you also know that your donation is going to be doubled.”

Telemiracle 49 is on March 1 and March 2 in Saskatoon.

