Prince Albert’s Aiden Edwards and the East Side of Second excited to perform at Telemiracle

Prince Albert’s Aiden Ewards and the East Side of Second will be among 80 Saskatchewan performers taking part in Telemiracle 49.

The band pre-recorded their set in Saskatoon earlier in January and are pleased to be part of such a great eavent.

“We’re just really excited to do it,” Edwards said. “It’s a good experience and it’s for a good cause.”

East Side of Second consists of Aiden, his brother Logan and pals Evan Ace, Gavin Johns, and Kace Callaghan.

Edwards said the band is always looking for opportunities, and decided to audition to be a part of Telemiracle.

“It’s something I always wanted to do. It’s just such a good cause and it’s a kind of a big deal for people to do that and it was a good opportunity,” Edwards said.

The band is getting more than one performance from the recording session. The band played a half hour set featuring four or five original songs, and five covers.

“We’ll have one song featured during the day, and then we’ll have a full set in the evening,” Edwards explained.

Getting to do an entire set was also a great opportunity for the band.

“It was cool getting a chance to play that long and get that much recorded,” Edwards said. “It’s nice.”

Edwards said that the entire recording experience was excellent.

“It was great. The team was super professional. It was quite amazing how professional it was,” Edwards said.

As far as fundraising, the band is planning to do personal shows to help raise cash.

“During Valentine’s season we’re going to go to people’s places and play a couple songs, and that’ll and they’ll donate us. I think it will be $50 to $100 And then we’re going to play them a few songs, like for personal little shows kind of thing,” he explained.

The band also released their first single called “Splash of Morgan” on Jan. 24 with the single making its radio debut in Ontario on Jan. 19.

Telemiracle 49 is on March 1-2 in Saskatoon. Other local performers include Prince Albert’s Cupid’s Heart, Mefort’s Baylee Turner, Shelby Murphy and Gavin Enns, Tisdale’s Lorna Leier McEwan, and Jansen’s Terri Hamilton.

