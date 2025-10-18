Prince Albert Youth Jazz Band strikes a new note in year two

The Prince Albert Youth Jazz Band is back for a second season, led by founder and director Scott Roos, and gearing up for a busy December filled with music, mentorship, and a few fresh faces.

“This is year two of the Prince Albert Youth Jazz Band,” said Ross. “We’ve got a core group of strong Grade 12 players, and now we’re bringing in some younger musicians from Grades 6 and 7 to keep things going.”

The band rehearses weekly at Vincent Massey Public School, blending dedication with creativity as students prepare for two performances, one at the Prince Albert Carol Festival on Dec. 4 and another during their annual open house concert later in the month.

Roos, who has spent years teaching and performing jazz across Canada, says the goal is to give young musicians real-world performance experience while exposing them to the challenges and excitement of jazz.

Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Band director Scott Roos gives instructions during a recent rehearsal. Roos says the band continues to grow musically as new members join and senior students mentor younger players.

“I want them to face different musical challenges than what they’d get in a regular concert band,” he said. “It’s about learning improvisation, rhythm, and the teamwork that makes jazz special.”

His daughter, Abbey Roos, a Grade 12 student and the band’s lead tenor saxophonist, says the experience has been transformative.

“You really feel part of a group when you’re in something like this,” Abbey said. “Everyone’s talented and works hard, and it’s great to play jazz; it’s a style you don’t often get to do in school.”

Abbey’s current favourite piece is “Iron Man,” one of the songs the band has been polishing for its upcoming show.



“It’s nerve-wracking performing in front of people, but it’s also exciting,” she said. “You get to share what you love.”

While the band doesn’t charge any registration fees, Roos says community sponsors and patrons play a vital role in helping them purchase new music and grow. He describes the group as both a training ground and a performing ensemble.

“We’re like a working band,” he said. “If an event needs live jazz, we’re ready.”

Looking ahead, Roos hopes to take the band to the next level.

“Where we are this year compared to last year is night and day,” he said.

“They’re sight-reading harder charts and tackling more advanced tunes; it’s just onward and upward from here.”