Prince Albert Youth Jazz Band celebrates successful first year

Jason Kerr

Daily Herald

The Prince Albert Youth Jazz Band put the finishing touches on a successful first year with an open house on Wednesday, June 18.

The band comprised of elementary and high school students, and led by director Scott Roos, played a variety of compositions from big band numbers, to movie themes, to blues hits inspired by jazz artists.

“It’s been a really good year,” said bass clarinet player Chord Fehr. “I joined the band within the new year and we progressed a lot. There’s a lot of really talented players in this band—people who are younger than me, people who are the same age as me—but we’re a really good team. We’ve had a lot of good opportunities and I think it’s been a really good experience this year playing with the band.”

Fehr played plenty of music before he joined the Youth Jazz Band. That caught Roos’ eye, and he asked Fehr to join. Fehr eagerly accepted the opportunity.

“I’ve always been really fond of jazz music, but I haven’t really had the opportunity to play it,” he said. “I thought it was a good choice and it proved to be that.”

Wednesday’s performance was Fehr’s last one with the Youth Jazz Band. He’s one of several graduating musicians who will need to be replaced next season.



“We’re looking to see if we can pull in some new members, maybe some new faces, and keep on trucking,” Roos said.

“I’ll have to find some other places to play jazz music, but I’m excited to see what the band has in store for the future,” Fehr added. “It’s been an honour to be a part of such a good group.”

Roos focused on recruitment in the band’s first year of operation. He’s had plenty of students or their parents approach him about joining, but coordinating schedules is always a challenge.

Still, he’s pleased with the first year of growth.

“It’s been so rewarding for myself as an educator to just see and hear the progress that’s happened over the space of the year,” he said. “We have five Grade 6’s in this band…. This concert would be the end of their second year and them being able to hang in there with the high school guys and just play and everybody sound like a full and rich ensemble has been incredible.

“It’s been really good. The kids have worked really hard to get things to sound the way they do. It’s been a great team effort.”

@kerr_jas • jason.kerr@paherald.sk.ca