Prince Albert Youth Jazz Band builds confidence and energy in second year

The Prince Albert Youth Jazz Band took the stage at Vincent Massey Public School this week with a confidence that reflected just how far the group has come in its second year.

Founded last spring by band director Scott Roos, the ensemble brings together students from Grade 6 to Grade 12, along with one adult guitarist, for weekly rehearsals focused on jazz technique, creativity, and performance.

“The repertoire we’re playing this year is more challenging than what we would have attempted last year,” Roos said. “At the same time, we have fully formed, performance-ready songs. Last year, there was less of that.”

The band performed six complete pieces during the concert, along with brief previews of new material the students had only recently received. Roos said the goal was to give parents a glimpse of what the group will be working toward in the new year.

“They were challenging songs, and the kids were able to pull them off,” he said. “I’m pretty proud of them.”

Roos, who has been teaching music since 1998, said working with students often labeled as Gen Z or Gen Alpha has not required a major shift in how he approaches instruction.

“The technology is different. The tools are different,” he said. “But the motivation, the talent, and the desire to learn and create something together have not really changed.”

He added that while students now have easier access to recordings and online examples, strong relationships remain central to learning.

“Teaching music is 90 percent relationship and 10 percent pedagogy,” Roos said. “If you can engage students and connect with them, they will follow.”

Jazz, he noted, also brings its own balance of freedom and structure.

“There are rules in jazz too,” he said. “Even improvisation has a framework. Understanding that is what helps students sound authentic.”

Grade 12 student Abby Roos, who plays tenor saxophone, said the experience has pushed her musically while also building confidence.

“The music this year is more challenging,” she said. “There are new rhythms, new styles, and new people in the band, but it’s really rewarding to see how much everyone grows.”

She said the mix of ages in the band creates an environment that is different from regular school jazz programs.

“There’s more mentoring between older and younger students,” Abby said. “That makes a big difference.”

Moments before the band began its performance, a microphone slipped and fell to the floor, prompting an audience member to call out, “I thought the mic drop was after the performance.” Roos laughed, the room relaxed, and the band took off with renewed energy.

The night closed with Iron Man, a high-energy finale that brought the moment full circle. What started as an accidental mic drop ended with something stronger, a confident finish that left the audience energized and showed just how much this young band has found its voice.

