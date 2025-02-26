Prince Albert woman wins $100,000 on a scratch and win ticket

A Prince Albert woman is $100,000 richer thanks to a winning scratch and win ticket.

Linda Vandale purchased the ticket at a gas station in Prince Albert. She said the ticket “just stood out” after she entered the building. However, she was still a little surprised to win.

“(My husband) looked at it and said, ‘I think you won $10,000,” Vandale said in a press release. “I was like, ‘get out of here.’”

The couple never discovered how much they really won until scanning the ticket using the Lotto Spot app. Vandale said they were stunned to see the actual total.

“I said, ‘we didn’t win $10,000…. Times that by 10—it’s $100,000,’” she said.

Vandale said she plans to upgrade her care and hopefully buy a camper. The rest will go into savings.

“It’s nice to have a ‘rainy day’ fund,” she said.