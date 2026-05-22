Prince Albert welcomes top youth lacrosse players for Bolt Supply House Classic

Dave Leaderhouse

Special to the Herald

It will be a banner weekend for lacrosse players and fans alike in Prince Albert beginning on Friday.

Kicking off a busy three days of action will be the annual Bolt Supply House Classic tournament with games in three divisions – U11, U13 and U15 – taking over the Kinsmen and Steuart Arenas while the Junior Predators will host the Moose Jaw Mustangs in a Prairie Gold Lacrosse League contest on Saturday at which time they will raise the league and MacDonald Cup banners they won last year.

There will be a total of 14 teams competing at the Bolt Supply House Classic with four squads playing a round-robin format in the U11 division and five in each of the U13 and U15 categories doing the same to determine the top two clubs that will battle it out for the gold medal in the respective age classes.

“It’s an opportunity to have more sticks in the kid’s hands,” says Lucas Wells, a board member with the Prince Albert Lacrosse Association in addition to being the head coach and general manager of the Junior Predators. “The tournament acts as kind of a fundraiser too. It’s similar to hockey where teams from out of town come in and it generates funds.”

The first games will be played on Friday starting at 5 p.m. with a full slate of matches on Saturday to commence at 8 a.m. and run until around 6 p.m. at which time the round-robin portions of the schedules will be completed.

The gold-medal game in the U11 division will be played at 11 a.m. on Sunday followed by the U13 final at 12:30 p.m. and the U15 finale at 2 p.m. All three division championships will be played at the Kinsmen Arena.

In addition to the games being played there will also be 50/50 sales along with a variety of vendor tables being set up. Following each game a player-of-the-game award will also be presented.

To break up the tournament action just a bit will be the PGLL game between the Predators and Moose Jaw on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Kinsmen Arena.

The Predators were successful in capturing a third straight PGLL crown last year and that led to them defending their MacDonald Cup title, which is emblematic of being the top Junior team in Western Canada. A pre-game ceremony will be held to allow the club to hoist the newest banners and place them alongside the growing display of junior lacrosse supremacy.

The Predators will be looking to continue their run of domination when they host the MacDonald Cup in Prince Albert on August 5-9. Leading up to that, however, the club will have a busy stretch of league and playoff games with Saturday’s match against Moose Jaw being the second-to-last home date before the club takes to the road for the entire month of June. The Predators conclude their home schedule next Saturday when they will host the Weyburn Razorbacks in a doubleheader at 1 and 7 p.m. at the Kinsmen Arena.