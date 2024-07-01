Prince Albert turns Kinsmen Park red and white for Canada Day

Kinsmen Park was sea of red and white on Monday as Prince Albert residents filled the area to celebrate Canada Day.

The event officially opened at noon with the colour party marching in, followed by remarks from guests and dignitaries.

Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross was among the guest speakers. She said Canada Day was a great occasion to not only celebrate, but reflect on the freedoms that Canadians have.

“(Those) freedoms were fought for and preserved by people who have worn our nation’s uniform,” Ross told those in attendance. “We are all proud to be Canadian.”

Prince Albert residents enjoy the entertainment during Canada Day celebrations at Kinsmen Park on Monday. — Prince Albert Royal Canadian Legion Facebook photo.

Ross thanked the Prince Albert Royals Canadian Legion for organizing the Kinsmen Park celebration, and quoted former Prime Minister John Diefenbaker to celebrate Canada’s strength and diversity.

“He said, ‘I am a Canadian, a free Canadian, free to speak without fear, free to worship God in my own way, free to stand up for what I think is right, free to oppose what I think is wrong, free to choose those who govern my country,” Ross said.

“In Canada, we are equal in both value and opportunity…. We as Canadians are diverse, and we appreciate our freedoms, our quality of life, and an opportunity to live the life of our choosing.”

Monday’s celebration included food vendors, games and activities for children, face painting, and entertainment from a variety of local artists like Miranda Ironstand-Baxter, Angela Joy Dela Cruz, Kim Villeneuve, Layton Ferster, Blake Kawula, Dave Arsenault, Mick Gratias, Dean Kushneryk, Dennis Adams, and Boyd M.

Music organizer Dennis Adams said it was important to celebrate Canada.

“This Day is to remind us of who we are,” he said in an interview before Canada Day. “Canada is a very diverse country, so we will celebrate our diversity, different ethnic groups, and most importantly remind us that we are one.”

The celebrations continued onto the river bank Monday evening after the party wrapped up in Kinsmen Park. Please see Wednesday’s Daily Herald for more on that story.

–with files from Uko Akpanuko/Daily Herald