Prince Albert to host its first ever Ukrainian Day celebration at Little Red

Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald

Prince Albert will host its first-ever Ukrainian Day celebration this September, bringing together long-standing residents and newcomers to showcase the city’s deep Ukrainian roots and vibrant cultural traditions.

Set for Saturday, Sept. 6, at Little Red River Park, the event will feature a “yarmarok” market, a traditional outdoor Ukrainian marketplace, along with artisan vendors, food, live music, and dance performances. Headlining the entertainment stage is local Métis fiddler Dean Bernier, with Ukrainian dancers and singers expected to round out the lineup.

The event runs from 1:30 to 8:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

Organizer Kayleigh Skomorowski said the idea was inspired in part by a long-running Ukrainian Day event in Saskatoon.

“We have a growing number of new Ukrainians in Prince Albert, alongside a long-established community of Ukrainian descent,” Skomorowski said. “This event is about bringing those groups together, and educating the public about the uniqueness of Ukrainian culture.”

The event will be held at Little Red River Park, which Skomorowski called “one of the most beautiful places in our city.” Organizers were inspired by other festivals hosted at the park, and felt it was the ideal setting to reflect both Ukrainian tradition and the natural beauty of the region.

Organizers are currently looking for local makers, bakers, artists, food vendors, and small businesses to take part in the vendor market. They’re aiming for 10 to 12 booths, with Ukrainian-themed products encouraged but not required. Booths are free of charge, and tables can be provided upon request.

The deadline to sign up as a vendor is July 31.

The planning team has received grant support from the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and other funders to help launch the event. Though it’s still in the early stages, community interest is growing fast.

“We just went public this morning,” Skomorowski said on the day of the announcement. “We hope people will follow along on social media and reach out if they want to be vendors, performers, or even help with sponsorship. It’s a great chance for the whole community to come together.”

Organizers hope this year’s Ukrainian Day will become an annual tradition.