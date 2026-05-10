Prince Albert swimmer earns gold at World Para Swimming Championship Series

Submitted by the Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club

Ali D delivered an outstanding international performance at the World Para Swimming Championship Series held in France, earning a gold medal and a bronze medal while proudly representing Canada on the world stage.

Competing in the SB9 classification, Ali captured a Gold Medal in the 100m Breaststroke in the Female U18 category and a Bronze Medal in the 100m Breaststroke Open Women category.

The achievement marks another major milestone in Ali’s rapidly growing para swimming career and highlights her continued success against elite international competition.

Adding to the significance of the event, Ali also successfully completed her International Para Swimming Classification, an important step that officially confirms athlete eligibility and sport class status for international competition. Completing international classification is a critical process in para sport and allows athletes to compete at the highest levels under internationally recognized standards.

Ali’s performances demonstrated determination, composure, and world-class racing ability. Competing against top para swimmers from multiple countries, she showed exceptional skill in the breaststroke event and continued to establish herself as one of Canada’s promising young para swimming athletes.

Her success also represents a proud moment for the Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club and the broader Saskatchewan swimming community, reflecting years of hard work, dedication, and support from coaches, teammates, and family.

“Winning medals at an international championship while completing international classification is a huge accomplishment. We are extremely proud of her commitment, resilience, and professionalism.”

Ali’s latest achievements continue to build momentum as she prepares for future national and international competitions.

With her confidence growing and international experience expanding, the future looks exceptionally bright for the young Canadian para swimmer.