Prince Albert steps up for dog guides: 40th Anniversary Walk Set for May 25

Arjun Pillai

Daily Herald

Families, dog lovers, and supporters across Prince Albert will join communities nationwide on May 25 for the “Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides”, a fundraising event that marks it’s 40th anniversary this year.

Organized locally by the Prince Albert Lions Club, the walk is part of a Nation-wide campaign benefiting the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, a charity that raises and trains service dogs for individuals with medical or physical disabilities. The local walk departs at the Rotary Trail, 15 Ave East and River street, at 1 p.m.

Garry Beaudry, organizer of the Prince Albert walk and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Lions Foundation, says the event continues to grow thanks to generous public support and national partnerships.

“It’s the main fundraiser for the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides,” said Beaudry. “This year’s goal is to raise $1.6 million across the country. We’ve already passed $500,000.”

Pet Valu, the event’s national sponsor since 2017, plays a major role both locally and nationally. Beaudry said the local store sets up a booth at the event and provides giveaways for dogs and their owners.

Each Dog Guide costs approximately $35,000 to breed, raise and train. The Foundation operates seven distinct programs including Autism Assistance, Diabetic Alert, Seizure Response, Service, Vision, Hearing Assist, and Facility Support Dogs. The latter often paired with police departments, trauma victims, or those navigating emotional recovery.

“It’s a totally life-saving,” Beaudry said. “I’ve spoken to clients who’ve said their dog changed thier lives, especially those with vision or hearing impairments. Imagine not being able to hear a fire alarm, but your dog alerts you. That’s what these dogs do.”

This year, proceeds will also support the building of a new state-of-the-art training centre in Oakville, Ontario, scheduled to open in March 2026. The facility will replace the Foundation’s aging space and allow for more dogs to be trained annually.

Prince Albert’s walk is aiming for atleast 25 participants or more, with support form local groups like Park Range Veterinary Services, who are helping collect donations.

For those unable to attend in person, online can be made at walkfordogguides.com by selecting the Prince Albert location under Saskatchewan.

“It’s a cause that touches lives across Canada, and right here in our community,” Beaudry said. ” Everyone is welcome… bring your family, your dog, or just your heart.”