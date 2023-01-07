Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame welcomes 8 new inductees in 2023 class

The Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame welcomed some new additions Friday morning as it was announced eight inductees will be entering the Hall as part of the 2023 class.

Prince Albert Sports Hall Of Fame President Ellen Grewcock made the announcement during a press conference at the Ches Leach Lounge in the Art Hauser Centre. Grewcock says this year’s class feature a wide spectrum of accomplishments.

“Just what a diverse group they are. If you read the bios on them, what they have done nationally and internationally. We don’t realize Prince Albert is a hotbed of lots of really good athletes that are produced here and move on.”

The Hall of Fame class consists of Erica Gavel and Jessica Vance in the athlete category, Rod Dallman and Rick Schultz earning honors for both their athletic achievements and builder status. Pete Friesen, Jim Nicholson and Bill Yeaman were inducted in the builder category.

Grewcock says it is extremely important for the sports community to have people inducted in multiple categories, such as Dallman and Schultz.

“The athlete builder category is nice in that we know those people who left our grassroots program who went to fame and fortune or whatever had their success and came back and gave again and build programs. That’s extremely important. Rod Dallman and Rick Schultz, they didn’t just quit playing. They gave back to the community. They are building those programs in our city.

“In a smaller city like Prince Albert, the builder is so important because there isn’t a university here where they can compete. So they are obviously going to go on but don’t forget where your roots started.”

The 1973 East End and 1975 Old Dutch Twins were inducted in the team category and the Prince Albert Minor Baseball Organization was recognized as the Sports Organization of the Year.

The 2023 Prince Albert Sports of Fame will be officially inducted during a banquet on May 6, 2023.

Grewcock says it provides a unique opportunity for the inductees to interact with one another.

“During that evening, they are piped in by a piper, we have our meal catered and we have a video that is produced. Each inductee and the teams and sport organization are featured in the video and they eventually receive a copy of that. Just lots of mingling and meeting and greeting each other and find out about each other. We got inductees from North Carolina and Toronto and local.”

Grewcock says nomination for the 2024 Hall of Fame Class is now open

“If people don’t nominate and take that time, it doesn’t take long. They are open now and they close on Nov. 30 of 2023 and a committee will meet to chose next year’s class.”

Tickets for the Prince Albert Sports Hall Of Fame induction banquet are on sale now for $60 each.