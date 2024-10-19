Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame inductee Bruce Vance passes away after long battle with cancer

After a years-long battle with cancer, Bruce Vance passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18.

Vance was well known and well respected in the Prince Albert community due to his involvement with sports across the city, including with the Prince Albert Raiders, Prince Albert Northern Bears and Prince Albert Minor Softball, amongst many others.

Vance was initially diagnosed with cancer in the fall of 2013 and underwent emergency surgery shortly after.

“They removed a tumour the size of a golf ball from my colon, and also 27 cm of my colon at that time. I was diagnosed as Stage 3,” he explained in an interview with the Daily Herald in September 2023.

“I underwent chemotherapy and radiation and by July of 2014, I was determined to (have) no evidence of cancer.”

Vance’s cancer would return in 2020. He underwent a total of 53 rounds of chemotherapy and radiation throughout his battle with the disease before he stopped undergoing treatments in June 2023.

There was an outpouring of support for Bruce Vance and his family on social media after the news of his death was made public.

Brian Munz, the former play-by-play broadcaster for the Raiders, along with the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets and most recently of the Winnipeg ICE posted on Twitter about his relationship with Vance.

“For the past 23 years, Bruce Vance has been a staple in my life and made such an impact on the city of Prince Albert. Lots of laughs and lots of tears.”

Vance worked as the Director of Marketing and Business Manager for the Prince Albert Raiders from the time he moved to the city in 2001 to when he left to take a position with the City of Prince Albert in 2015.

In a statement issued on social media, the Raiders said the impact Vance made on the organization will be remembered for many years to come.

“Bruce did so much for our community, the Raiders, and for every single person he knew. While he is no longer with us, the impact he left will be here forever. To Liane, and the entire Vance family, we are thinking of you. Bruce is looking over all of you.”

Prior to his time in Prince Albert, Vance worked for the Lethbridge Hurricanes from 1996-2001. Lethbridge also released a statement on social media on Friday afternoon.

“Bruce was a man of great integrity and a friend to all. He was a large part of our organization when he was here, including being a part of our 1997 Championship. Our condolences to the entire Vance and everyone who was touched by Bruce.”

One personal message posted on social media came from Erica Perreaux. Perreaux’s brother, Carson, spent parts of three seasons with the Raiders from 2011-12 to 2013-14 when Vance was working for the team. Erica Perreaux is currently a Live Social Contributor for the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks.

“One of the best and kindest souls we all knew.” Perreaux wrote. “Bruce, you made our hockey trips to PA fun and inviting. Your hard work and dedication to the teams you worked for, cheered for, and were a parent of, never went unnoticed.”

See the Friday, Oct. 25 edition of the Daily Herald for a full feature on Bruce Vance.

-with files from Jayda Taylor/Daily Herald