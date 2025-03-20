Prince Albert Skating Club hosts ‘Eras on Ice’

Skating took centre stage at the Art Hauser Centre on Sunday afternoon as the Prince Albert Skating Club hosted their 2025 ice show titled ‘Eras on Ice’.

Renee Merasty, one of the organizers for the event says the purpose of the show is to allow skaters to showcase what they’ve learned over the skating season.

“We spent many hours planning, buying a whole bunch of stuff, organizing, finding sponsorship, just doing what we can to put this together for all the kids so that they can have a great day to celebrate and show off all their skills they learned this year.”

The program featured a total of 22 different events but the feature event was early in the program when the pair of Abigail Haas and Stefan Lotz took the ice. The pair finished fifth in pre-novice pairs at a Skate Canada event in Edmonton earlier this year.

Lotz skated for the Prince Albert Skating Club growing up and trains with Haas in Regina full-time. Merasty says they were thrilled when the pair were able to attend the ice show.

“It is absolutely an honour to have them perform here and to actually drive down and come do this for us. I know everybody is so excited to see them skate and we just can’t wait.”

A member of the Prince Albert Skating Club performs her routine during the club’s “Eras on Ice” show at the Art Hauser Centre on Sunday. Photo by Nathan Reiter/Daily Herald.

All of the music in the ice songs was from Taylor Swift with the theme being ‘Eras on Ice’. Swift recently completed ‘The Eras Tour’ in Vancouver in December. Merasty says Swift is very popular amongst the skaters which is why she was chosen for the theme of the show.

“We chose the Taylor Swift theme because she just did her huge Eras tour that’s all over and the kids are crazy over Taylor Swift. We just thought it’d be something fun for the kids to skate to and just enjoy it.”

The ice show serves as a season ending event for many of the younger skaters in the club. Merasty says the skating club will continue for some of the older competitors when the new Lake Country Co-Op Leisure Centre opens later this spring.

“There’s 200 plus skaters here this afternoon. They range from age 3 up to age 18 and then we have our senior skaters and adult skaters. The kids start skating in September and they continue on. The younger kids are done after the ice show, that’s it. After this, the star skater groups, they continue to skate. They have a skating camp that runs for the months of April and May. Some will actually continue to skate throughout the summer at the new arena.”

sports@paherald.sk.ca