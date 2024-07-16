Prince Albert shows up for charity

Uko Akpanuko and Paul Anthony Emokhare

Daily Herald

The residents of Prince Albert came out to support the YWCA by buying MIkeburgers, painting faces, and enjoying live music on Monday at Mr Mike’s Steakhouse Casual.

Organizers were hoping to raise more than $5,000 with this year’s event after raising more than $3,000 last year. Mr. Mike’s GM Davinder Singh said they are always excited to support the YWCA.

“Out of all the charitable organizations, YWCA sticks out,” Singh said. “Most of the charities they focus on one area only, but YWCA focuses on a lot of things. That’s why I choose YWCA all the time because the money that we raise can go to different areas, different fields.”

The CEO of YWCA, Donna Brooks and her team were at the event to partner with Mr Mike’s. She was also on hand performing with her band Mystery Train.

She said they welcome the funds, which will go towards helping refugees resettle in the community.

YWCA Fund Development Officer David Hamilton said public support was strong on Monday, with guests lining up right from the start at 11 a.m. He said the event has always been a success, so he wasn’t surprised to see the line-up.

“Any amount we raise we graciously, graciously accept,” Hamilton said. “We really appreciate everyone in the community who comes out and shows their support.”

Hambleton said they planned to sell more than 500 burgers during Monday’s fundraiser. Community members like Tami Lutz said they were more than happy to purchase them, especially since the money goes to a good cause.

”I think it’s very important for the city of Prince Albert to be coming together in a very positive manner, to promote shelter for the homeless, and just to promote people getting together for something positive and having fun,” Lutz said.

Mayor Greg Dionne was also on hand for the event. Dionne said Monday’s turnout shows Prince Albert has a strong community spirit.

“I think it’s excellent,” Dionne said. “I’m surprised at the turnout, but it just shows that our city supports ourselves…. We have the best volunteers and over and above that, we have the best people who will turn out and support the events we put on, and this is a perfect example. Its a fundraiser for the YWCA including the shelter. I’m very proud of the residents and I thank them for coming out to support the event.”

With the fine weather, the event was hitch free as guests got their orders and enjoyed their meals.

The final fundraising total was not available by press time.