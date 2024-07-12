Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club Shines at ManSask Swimming Championships

Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club

The Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club made waves at the Manitoba Saskatchewan Provincial Championships held from July 4 to July 7, 2024, in Regina. Six dedicated swimmers represented the club, showcasing their talent and hard work after a rigorous season that began in early September 2023. The Sharks swimmers’ outstanding performances resulted in an impressive haul of 13 medals: 6 gold, 2 silver, and 5 bronze. Additionally, they shattered three club records, and two swimmers earned spots on Team Sask for the provincial relay race.

The competition featured swimmers from Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Alberta, Ontario, and British Columbia. Despite the fierce competition, the Sharks’ achievements were remarkable, especially considering their small team size. Notably, the Prince Albert Sharks’ women’s team ranked fifth among 22 clubs, with only six female swimmers.

Highlights of the Championships

Clara G. emerged as the superstar of the championship, securing gold in the 1500m freestyle with a club record-breaking time for the 15 and over female category. At just 15 years old, she broke a club record that had stood for 15 years. Clara also earned a silver medal in the 200m backstroke and bronze medals in the 800m freestyle and 100m backstroke.

Zoe C., competing in the 12 and under female category. The 11-year-old sensation claimed silver in the 100m backstroke and bronze in the 200m backstroke and 200m butterfly. Zoe broke the club record in the 200m butterfly twice, both in the prelims and finals. She also won gold in the 4x100m Individual Medley relay with Team Sask.

Ali D., the iconic para swimmer, had an exceptional meet, capturing six gold medals in the 50m and 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, and 200m Individual Medley. Ali was honored with the Top Saskatchewan Para Swimmer Award and the Philip Clark Memorial Best Para Swimmer Performance.

Jaxen S. celebrated his first bronze medal in his debut ManSask Swimming Championships. Jaxen qualified for the finals in the 50m and 100m freestyle and the 50m and 100m breaststroke. He also contributed to Team Sask’s gold medal win in the 4x100m Individual Medley relay.

Myla M. delivered an incredible performance in the 200m freestyle, narrowly missing a club record by less than a second. She qualified for the finals in the 100m and 200m butterfly and the 200m and 400m freestyle events.

Ethan E. achieved personal best times in the 50m breaststroke and 200m freestyle.

Head Coach Hazem Hussein expressed immense pride in the team’s achievements: “We are incredibly proud of all our swimmers and their fantastic performances. Their success is a testament to their dedication, hard work, and the unwavering support from their families and the club.”

The Prince Albert Sharks now turn their focus to the upcoming Nationals in Toronto, where Ali D. will compete, and the Saskatchewan Summer Games, where six Sharks swimmers will represent their district. Good job, Sharks!