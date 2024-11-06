Prince Albert Sharks Shine at GoldFins Swim Meet in Saskatoon

From November 1st to 3rd, 2024, Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club made an impressive splash
at the GoldFins Swim Meet in Saskatoon. Twenty enthusiastic swimmers traveled with high
hopes and returned home with a wealth of success, leaving their mark on the competition.
The team celebrated numerous achievements, including six swimmers attaining “AA” times,
over 12 “AA” qualifying standards, multiple “A” times, and countless personal bests. The meet
also saw an exhilarating club record broken for the first time in 26 years in 200 meters butterfly.
Record-Breaking Performance by Zoe C.
One of the standout moments of the meet was delivered by Zoe C., who shattered the club
record for 11-12 year-old girls in the 200-meter butterfly. The previous record of 3:12.59, set in
1998, was eclipsed by Zoe’s preliminary time of 2:54.44, which she further improved in the
finals with an outstanding 2:53.29. Zoe’s achievements didn’t stop there; she secured an “AA”
time in all her events, placing first in the 200-meter butterfly and third in the 100-meter
backstroke.
Impressive Performances Across the Board
- Jaxen S.: Excelled by achieving “AA” times in the 50-meter freestyle for the 14-15 boys’ age
group and 50-meter breaststroke for the 14 boys’ age group. He qualified for the finals in all his
events, showcasing his consistent prowess.
- Maia L.: Achieved “AA” times in both the 50-meter butterfly and 50-meter freestyle for 12-
year-old girls, securing a third-place finish in the 50 freestyle and the 100-meter butterfly.
- Anastazja S.: Demonstrated her talent by achieving an “AA” time in the 50-meter backstroke
for 14-year-old girls, claiming second place and qualifying for finals in all her events.
- Sophia W.: Achieved “AA” times in the 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter breaststroke for 13-
year-old girls, qualifying for finals in each event.
- Ethan E.: Attained an “AA” time in the 50-meter freestyle for 14-year-old boys, securing
personal bests in all his events.
- Clara G.: Placed fourth in the 50-meter backstroke and advanced to the finals in all her
events.
- Myla M.: Consistently qualified for the finals in all her events.
Additional Highlights
The team also witnessed incredible performances from Mikaela A., Rowan A., Kayen C.,
Zendaya C., Jamie C., Aubree D., Brooklyn D., Cohen G., Emsley H., Bella K., Sophia L., and
Jackson M., all of whom achieved personal bests and demonstrated competitive spirit by
qualifying for some finals.
A special recognition goes to Zoe C. for her remarkable club record-breaking performance. The
Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club takes immense pride in the dedication and hard work of all its
athletes and looks forward to continued success in future swimming competitions.
Congratulations to all swimmers on an outstanding performance! We can’t wait to see more
achievements in the upcoming championships.