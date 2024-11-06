Prince Albert Sharks Shine at GoldFins Swim Meet in Saskatoon

From November 1st to 3rd, 2024, Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club made an impressive splash

at the GoldFins Swim Meet in Saskatoon. Twenty enthusiastic swimmers traveled with high

hopes and returned home with a wealth of success, leaving their mark on the competition.

The team celebrated numerous achievements, including six swimmers attaining “AA” times,

over 12 “AA” qualifying standards, multiple “A” times, and countless personal bests. The meet

also saw an exhilarating club record broken for the first time in 26 years in 200 meters butterfly.

Record-Breaking Performance by Zoe C.

One of the standout moments of the meet was delivered by Zoe C., who shattered the club

record for 11-12 year-old girls in the 200-meter butterfly. The previous record of 3:12.59, set in

1998, was eclipsed by Zoe’s preliminary time of 2:54.44, which she further improved in the

finals with an outstanding 2:53.29. Zoe’s achievements didn’t stop there; she secured an “AA”

time in all her events, placing first in the 200-meter butterfly and third in the 100-meter

backstroke.

Impressive Performances Across the Board

Jaxen S.: Excelled by achieving “AA” times in the 50-meter freestyle for the 14-15 boys’ age

group and 50-meter breaststroke for the 14 boys’ age group. He qualified for the finals in all his

events, showcasing his consistent prowess.

year-old girls, securing a third-place finish in the 50 freestyle and the 100-meter butterfly.

for 14-year-old girls, claiming second place and qualifying for finals in all her events.

year-old girls, qualifying for finals in each event.

personal bests in all his events.

events.

Additional Highlights

The team also witnessed incredible performances from Mikaela A., Rowan A., Kayen C.,

Zendaya C., Jamie C., Aubree D., Brooklyn D., Cohen G., Emsley H., Bella K., Sophia L., and

Jackson M., all of whom achieved personal bests and demonstrated competitive spirit by

qualifying for some finals.

A special recognition goes to Zoe C. for her remarkable club record-breaking performance. The

Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club takes immense pride in the dedication and hard work of all its

athletes and looks forward to continued success in future swimming competitions.

Congratulations to all swimmers on an outstanding performance! We can’t wait to see more

achievements in the upcoming championships.