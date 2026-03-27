Prince Albert Sharks shine at 2026 ManSask Championships

Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club

Submitted

The Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club delivered a strong and memorable performance at the 2026 ManSask Provincial Swimming Championships, held in Winnipeg from March 19–22.

A team of seven swimmers represented the club with determination and focus, competing against athletes from Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Alberta, and Ontario. Despite being one of the smaller teams at the meet, the Sharks achieved impressive results.

Team Achievement

One of the highlights of the competition was the Sharks being awarded Top Small Club—a significant accomplishment, especially considering that many competing clubs had up to 15 swimmers. This marks the first time in over two decades that the club has earned this recognition.

Individual Highlights

• Ali D

◦ Set a new Canadian record in the 50m Breaststroke (SB9), for the third time

◦ Gold – 100m Breaststroke

◦ Silver – 50m Freestyle

◦ Bronze – 100m Backstroke

• Class G

◦ Broke club records in the 50m and 100m Backstroke

◦ Gold – 200m Backstroke

◦ Silver – 100m Backstroke and 400m IM

◦ Bronze – 50m Backstroke

◦ Represented Team Saskatchewan in a relay

• Jaxen S

◦ Bronze – 50m Breaststroke

◦ Reached finals in all events

• Ethan E

◦ Finalist in all events

◦ Achieved multiple AA qualifying times

• Zoe C

◦ Finalist in all events

• Myla M

◦ Finalist in 100m Butterfly

◦ 5th place in 200m Butterfly

• Sophia W

◦ Delivered consistent performances across her events

Medal Summary

The Sharks swimmers earned a total of:

• 2 Gold medals

• 3 Silver medals

• 3 Bronze medals

Looking Ahead

This competition reflects the continued progress of the Prince Albert Sharks swimmers and their commitment to improvement. The club looks forward to building on these results in upcoming meets.

Well done to all swimmers for their efforts and achievements.