Prince Albert Sharks make waves with outstanding success at the 2026 Junior Provincial Swimming Championships

Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club

Submitted

Saskatoon – The Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club delivered an unforgettable performance at the 2026 Junior Provincial Swimming Championships, held in Saskatoon from June 12 to 14. The Sharks showcased exceptional talent, determination, and team spirit, returning home with a collection of medals from every colour—gold, silver, and bronze—along with several personal milestones and new provincial qualifications.

One of the biggest highlights of the championship was the remarkable achievement of two Sharks swimmers earning their very first “AA” qualifying times, securing their spots at the upcoming ManSask Provincial Swimming Championships to be held in Saskatoon next month. These accomplishments significantly increase the size of the Prince Albert Sharks team competing at the highest provincial level.

Mikaela A Reaches Her Dream with Her First AA Qualification

After two years of relentless dedication, hard work, and perseverance, Mikaela A achieved a major career milestone by earning her first-ever AA qualifying time in the 50 Freestyle, officially qualifying for the ManSask Provincial Swimming Championships.

Mikaela’s outstanding performances included:

Gold Medal – 50 Freestyle (AA qualifying time)

Silver Medal – 100 Freestyle

Silver Medal – 50 Breaststroke

Bronze Medal – 4×50 Mixed 14 & Over Freestyle Relay

Her achievement is a true example of patience, resilience, and believing in the process.

Obadiah G Makes a Stunning Provincial Debut

Competing in his first-ever Junior Provincial Swimming Championships, Obadiah G made an immediate impact. He achieved two AA qualifying times in the 50 Breaststroke and 100 Breaststroke, earning his place at the ManSask Provincial Championships.

Obadiah’s remarkable results included:

Gold Medal – 50 Breaststroke

Silver Medal – 100 Breaststroke

Bronze Medal – 4×50 Mixed 14 & Over Freestyle Relay

His outstanding debut reflects his commitment, determination, and promising future in competitive swimming.

Strong Medal Performances and Personal Bests Across the Team

Jamie C continued to demonstrate his competitive strength by earning:

Silver Medal – 100 Breaststroke

Bronze Medal – 4×50 Mixed 14 & Over Freestyle Relay Bella K contributed to the Sharks’ relay success by winning:

Bronze Medal – 4×50 Mixed 14 & Over Freestyle Relay

Bella also achieved several important qualifying standards, including:

“A” times in 100 Freestyle for the 14, 15, and 16 & Over age categories

“A” time in the 200 Individual Medley

“A” times in the 50 Backstroke for the 14, 15, and 16 & Over age categories

Ethan B showed tremendous determination and delivered strong performances throughout all of his events. He also contributed to the Sharks’ relay team, finishing 4th in the Mixed 14 & Over 200 Medley Relay.

Nadia M and Chloe M also represented the Sharks with pride, demonstrating excellent performances, strong racing skills, and continued improvement in all of their events.

A Bright Future for the Sharks

The Junior Provincial Championships once again demonstrated the strength and growth of the Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club. The team’s success was not only measured by the medals won but also by the personal breakthroughs, new qualifying standards, and the commitment shown by every swimmer.

The achievements of Mikaela and Obadiah in earning their first AA standards are particularly inspiring, proving that dedication, patience, and consistent hard work lead to success.

The Prince Albert Sharks coaching staff, families, and the entire swimming community are incredibly proud of all the athletes who represented the club with passion and determination.

Congratulations to all Sharks swimmers on an amazing championship! The future is bright, and we look forward to seeing our growing team compete at the ManSask Provincial Swimming Championships next month.