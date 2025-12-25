Prince Albert Sharks Make Waves at Premier International Meet

Prince Albert Sharks

The Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club traveled to the Prairie Winter International (PWI) Swimming Championships in Winnipeg this past weekend with high ambitions and returned home having exceeded them, showcasing the future of PA Sharks swimming Club on a major stage.

The seven-swimmers contingent delivered a spectacular team performance, combining to break three club records, earn medals of every colour, and achieve numerous ‘AA’ time standards across multiple age categories.

“The entire coaching staff is incredibly proud of this team’s focus and competitive fire this weekend,” said Head Coach Dr. Hazem Hussein. “To see them translate their hard work into personal bests and podium finishes against top-tier competition is what we train for. This success is a testament to their dedication.”

The meet was highlighted by several landmark swims:

· Clara G. led the charge, breaking the club record in the 100m Backstroke and then shattering the 200m Backstroke record twice—first in preliminaries and again in the final. She claimed a Gold medal in the 200m Backstroke and added Bronze medals in the 100m Backstroke and 400m Individual Medley, achieving personal bests in every event.

· Jaxen S. demonstrated remarkable versatility, achieving ‘AA’ times not just for his 15-year-old age group but also for 16, 17 & Over categories. His stellar weekend was capped with a Silver medal in the 200m Breaststroke and a Bronze in the 200m Individual Medley following what coaches described as “historic races.”

· Ethan E. turned heads with powerful swims, securing multiple ‘AA’ times and qualifying for the upcoming ManSask Provincial Championships. He cemented his status as a club leader by becoming the only male Shark to break the one-minute barrier in the 100m Freestyle and came within milliseconds of the podium in the 50m events.

The team’s depth was on full display with strong supporting performances:

· Zoe C., noted as one of the club’s most promising talents, qualified for finals in several events and posted best times in the 200m and 400m IM, earning an ‘AA’ time in the latter.

· Myla M. delivered a strong finals performance, notching best times in the 100m IM and 200m Butterfly while achieving an ‘AA’ standard.

· Sophia W. showcased consistent strength, advancing to finals in multiple events.

· Maia L. reached an ‘A’ time in the 100m Breaststroke and was milliseconds from an ‘AA’ in the 50m Freestyle, while setting a new personal best in the 100m IM.

“The Prince Albert Sharks are bursting with pride over our swimmers’ incredible achievements at the PWI Championships,” added Coach Hussein. “This kind of performance builds tremendous momentum. We are excited to see this dedication lead to continued success as we move into the new year. Way to go, Sharks!”