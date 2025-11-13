Prince Albert Sharks make a big splash at the Goldfins Spooktacular Invitational

Prince Albert Sharks

Submitted

The Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club kicked off their 2024–2025 competitive season in spectacular fashion at the 49th Goldfins Spooktacular Invitational in Saskatoon.

With a team of only eight swimmers, the Sharks made an unforgettable impression, earning multiple medals, achieving personal bests, and setting a new club record.

This early-season meet was the first competition of the year for the team — and the results exceeded expectations. From record-breaking performances to strong relay teamwork, the Sharks demonstrated the spirit, dedication, and talent that define the club’s growing reputation.

Clara G. emerged as one of the meet’s brightest stars. She captured gold in the 100m backstroke, breaking the Prince Albert Sharks club record. She also placed first in the 50m backstroke, missing another record by just two milliseconds, and earned silver in the 200m butterfly. Clara rounded out her weekend with a bronze medal in the 4x100m medley relay.

Zoe C. impressed with a triple-gold performance, winning the 100m butterfly, 50m backstroke, and 200m butterfly, while adding a silver in the 100m backstroke. Her precision and power made her a consistent front-runner throughout the meet.

Anna S. qualified for finals in all of her events, achieved personal bests across the board, and contributed to the bronze-winning 4x100m medley relay. Her consistency and focus were key assets to the team’s overall success.

Sophia W. shined in the 200m breaststroke, placing fifth overall and helping her team capture the bronze medal in the relay. She also earned a Double-A qualifying time in the 50m breaststroke (13-year-old category) — a milestone achievement early in the season.

Jamie C. qualified for the finals in all events, finishing fourth in the 50m backstroke and seventh in the 100m freestyle, while earning personal bests in every race. His technical progress and competitive focus stood out among his peers. Secured his spot in Junior provincial swimming championship in March by achieving his “A” time in 50m Breast stroke for 13 years old category.

Myla M. had a versatile and strong showing, qualifying for finals in the 50m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 200m freestyle, and 200m individual medley. She also helped the team earn bronze in the 4x100m medley relay, demonstrating both endurance and teamwork.

Maia L. continued to build on her competitive momentum and maintaining solid performances across her events, contributing energy to the team.

In total, the Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club brought home:

• 5 Gold Medals

• 2 Silver Medals

• 1 Bronze Medal (plus relay)

The Sharks dominated the backstroke events in both the 12 & under and 15 & over female categories and showed impressive depth across butterfly and medley events.

Head Coach Dr. Hazem Hussein expressed immense pride in the team’s performance:

“This was a fantastic way to begin the season. The swimmers demonstrated focus, determination, and incredible energy. Breaking a club record and achieving several personal bests at the very first meet sets a strong tone for what’s ahead. I’m extremely proud of their teamwork and commitment.”

With this strong start, the Prince Albert Sharks are now focused on their next phase of training and preparation for upcoming provincial, national and international competitions. The team’s unity, enthusiasm, and growing strength promise an exciting and successful season ahead.

The Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club continues to embody excellence in competitive swimming — nurturing athletes who not only achieve impressive results but also represent their community with pride, discipline, and passion.