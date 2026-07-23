Prince Albert Sharks celebrate success at ManSask Swimming Championships

Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club

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The Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club concluded another remarkable season with an outstanding performance at the 2026 ManSask Swimming Championships, held in Saskatoon from July 9–12. Seven Sharks swimmers traveled to the provincial championship filled with determination, ambition, and confidence—and returned home with an impressive collection of medals, personal bests, club records, and unforgettable achievements.

Despite competing against strongest swimmers representing five provinces, the Sharks once again demonstrated that dedication, teamwork, and perseverance continue to define the club’s culture.

Max Z dominates the middle-distance events

Fresh off competing at the Canadian Swimming Trials, Max Z joined his teammates on the second day of the provincial championships and immediately made his presence felt.

The 16-year-old, competing in the 16 & Over age category for the first time, continued his incredible season by breaking the Prince Albert Sharks club record in the 200-metre Butterfly for the third consecutive time in just five weeks, highlighting his exceptional progression.

Max also dominated the middle-distance events, capturing gold medals in both the 200-metre Butterfly and the 400-metre Individual Medley, while adding a silver medal in the 100-metre Backstroke. His performances firmly established him as one of Saskatchewan’s premier young swimmers.

Clara G inspires through determination

One of the most inspiring stories of the championship belonged to Clara G.

Competing while recovering from a shoulder issue, Clara displayed remarkable resilience, determination, and competitive spirit. She earned a silver medal in the 200-metre Backstroke and a bronze medal in the 100-metre Backstroke, narrowly missing another podium finish in the 400-metre Individual Medley by just one second.

Clara qualified for the finals in every event she entered and came within one second of breaking the club record in the 200-metre Freestyle—an extraordinary accomplishment considering freestyle is not her primary event. Her performances were a true reflection of perseverance and dedication.

Jaxen S continues his rise

Jaxen S continued his outstanding development by qualifying for the finals in all of his events while producing several lifetime best performances.

He recorded personal bests in both the 50-metre and 100-metre Breaststroke, achieved AA standard in the 100-metre Breaststroke for the 16, 17, and Open age groups.

Jaxen also proved to be one of Saskatchewan’s fastest sprinters. His exceptional speed in the freestyle events earned him selection to represent Team Saskatchewan in the 14–15 Mixed Provincial Relay, an outstanding honour that recognizes him among the province’s top young swimmers.

Strong performances across the team

The remaining Sharks swimmers also contributed significantly to the club’s success.

Ethan E, Mikaela A, Myla M, and Obadiah G all delivered strong performances throughout the championship, achieving numerous personal best times while competing with confidence and determination.

For Mikaela and Obadiah, this marked their first appearance at the ManSask Provincial Championships, making their performances even more impressive. Their successful transition to Saskatchewan’s highest provincial level reflects their tremendous potential and the bright future ahead.

The Prince Albert Sharks narrowly missed capturing the Top Small Club Championship, finishing an impressive second place by only a few points. The result was especially remarkable considering the club competed without two key swimmers who were unavailable for the championship.

Even so, the Sharks once again proved they are among Saskatchewan’s elite swimming clubs, continuing a tradition of excellence built through hard work, commitment, and exceptional coaching.

Head Coach Hazem Hussein expressed his pride in the team’s achievements.

“I couldn’t be prouder of what our swimmers accomplished this weekend and throughout the entire season. Every swimmer represented the Prince Albert Sharks with outstanding sportsmanship, determination, and resilience. From National and international medalists, team Canada represent, club records and provincial medals to personal bests and provincial relay selections, this championship showcased the incredible progress our athletes have made. Finishing second among the province’s small clubs despite missing two swimmers speaks volumes about the strength and depth of our program. The future of the Prince Albert Sharks has never looked brighter.”

The ManSask Swimming Championships provided the perfect ending to another memorable season for the Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club. With new club records, provincial medals, personal bests, and continued athlete development, the club continues to establish itself as one of Saskatchewan’s premier swimming programs.

Congratulations to all of our swimmers, coaches, volunteers, and families for another outstanding season. Way to go, Sharks!