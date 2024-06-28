Prince Albert set for Canada Day celebrations

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The City of Prince Albert is all set for the 157th Canada Day celebration taking place at the Kinsmen Park.

Attendees will be treated to a range of music as put together by the organizers to go along with other activities.

“There will be different varieties of music all afternoon to be performed by different and new artists who will be on stage to entertain the people,” said Dennis Adams, the music coordinator for the Canada Day celebration.

“This Day is to remind us of who we are. Canada is a very diverse country, so we will celebrate our diversity, different ethnic groups, and most importantly remind us that we are one,’’ he added.

Ten local artists are scheduled to perform at Kinsmen Park during Monday’s celebration. The list includes Miranda Ironstand-Baxter, Angela Joy Dela Cruz, Kim Villeneuve, Layton Ferster, Blake Kawula, Dave Arsenault, Mick Gratias, Dean Kushneryk, Dennis Adams, and Boyd M.

“We are celebrating our country, Adams said. “Have a fun day, come out and relax, (and) enjoy the day. (I’m) hoping we have a fun day. We are hoping for a good weather.”

Adams will also be performing as well as organizing on Monday. He said the celebration is always something he looks forward to.

“I love performing for the people of Prince Albert, (and) playing music for people’s enjoyment,” he said. “Canada Day its very special … and (I’m) just hoping a lot of people come out and enjoy the day.”

The daytime celebration will take place at the Kinsmen Park from 11a.m. to 4: 45p.m. The opening ceremony begins at noon.

Residents are encouraged to come out and have fun.