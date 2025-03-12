Prince Albert set for annual Poutine Week

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

Big Brothers and Big Sisters (BBBS) Prince Albert has finished finalizing plans to host the tastiest event in town.

PA Poutine Week runs from Mar. 14 – 23. The 10-day celebration will see restaurants around Prince Albert prepare their best poutine in hopes of winning the coveted Gravy Bowl, but it’s not just about the food or the competition. Each restaurant will donate $4 from every poutine to BBBS Prince Albert.

“We are really excited that we have three new restaurants joining us this year. Altogether we have 11 before. The excitement is growing and people are really looking forward to this year’s event,” said Natasha Thomson, the BBBS Development Coordinator.

The $4 donations will help BBBS train staff and enhance their mentorship programs. Thomson said the mentorship programs can be life-changing for local youth.

“There are so many benefits from having a mentor,” she said. “The young people, they learn about having healthy relationships, communication skills and they develop a positive self identity and find their own voice.”

Residents who purchase a poutine from one of the 11 participating restaurants can vote for their favorite by sharing a picture of their poutine on Facebook or Instagram.

“Everyone loves a good poutine and it’s a way to get out, support a good cause while having a nice dinner or lunch with your family and friends,” Thomson said. “It’s a great way to support local businesses and local kids.”

There are also lots of prizes to be won by residents, participants and even the restaurants that are taking part in this year’s Poutine Week. Each vote enters you into a daily giveaway for a restaurant gift card, while the restaurants have a chance to win an escape room party for their staff, or 10 Cineplex passes.

Also, the Poutine Choice Award will be given to the restaurant with the most votes while the Gravy Bowl Champion will go to the restaurant that sells the most poutine.

Thomson said the BBBS mentorship program is going well, but there is still a great need for volunteers.

“There’s always young people waiting for a friend,” she said.

This year’s competition will see a new winner after the defending champion Knotty Pine Bistro declined to enter. Thomson said the owner of the Knotty Pine is retiring, and won’t be competing.

The following restaurants are competing in the 2025 Poutine Week:

• Mozza Madness Poutine – Between The Buns

• Smoky Barbeque Pulled Pork Poutine – Boston Pizza

• Pot Roast Poutine – Humpty’s Big Plate Diner

• Birria Beef Poutine – Lulu’s Kitchen

• Le Boeuf Poutine – MR MIKES SteakhouseCasual

• Joe’s Cheesy Chicken Parmesan Poutine – Original Joe’s

• Beef Poutine – Prince Albert Brewing Company

• Bacon Breakfast Poutine – Ricky’s All Day Grill

• Cheeseburger Poutine – PAGCC Rock & Iron Sports Bar

• Italian Meatball Poutine – Shananigan’s Bistro Coffee & Dessert Bar

• Potato Skin Poutine – Venice House on Central