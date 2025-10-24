Prince Albert set for 3rd Annual Zombie walk

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The Prince Albert Downtown Business Improvement District (PADBID) has concluded plans and preparation for their Third Annual Downtown Zombie Walk and Monster Mash on Saturday.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and will feature a number of changes, including a new starting location.

“We have outgrown the Historical Museum, so I made a decision to move it to the Memorial square at City Hall,” Rhonda Trusty, the Co-executive Director of Prince Albert Downtown Business District (PADBID) said. “The road itself is going to be the same, it’s just the start of the Downtown ghost story that has changed.”

The event begins with the Downtown Ghost Story at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The Zombie Walk begins at 5:45 p.m., with the Monster Mash starting at 6 p.m.

The Monster Mash includes the Gateway Mall Ghost Train, treat bags, and a zombie caricature artist.

Trusty said it’s encouraging to see how popular the event has become over the years.

“It’s pretty exciting to see the kids in their costumes,” she said. “I think it’s just another great free family fun event that parents and kids can participate in and have a safe environment to do it.”

Trusty also stated that this year PADBID will be handing out more than 600 treat bags to kids who attend.

Prince Albert Security Services will also be on hand to provide residents with escorts to their vehicles if requested.

–with files from Michale Oleksyn/Daily Herald