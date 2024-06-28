Prince Albert security business celebrates grand opening at new Central Avenue location

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The residents of Prince Albert and its environs witnessed the grand opening of the Prince Albert Security Services, a one-stop security outfit to further help ensure adequate security in the city of Prince Albert at a new location on 1330 Central Avenue.

“I have worked at the malls for about 17 years and have dealt with the down town clientele and I thought that this will be a better spot, a better opportunity to be able to add extra safety to the downtown part of the city,” Roger Reimer the CEO of Prince Albert Security Services said.

“The police are busy and its necessary to collaborate with them especially with our credibility and the fact that we are offering a one -stop shop for security services such as a training facility for all the security companies and residents, equipping and any other security services that one may need,” Reimer added

Reimer, who was trained in Saskatoon, believes this is an opportunity to add extra safety to downtown by providing extra eyes and ears for the Police. Security issues extends to homelessness, addiction and mental health issues and resources are needed to address these issues.

Mayor Greg Dionne was among the guests who were on hand for the official ribbon cutting. Dionne said he was glad to see the business thriving.

“What I like about it is that they are young and are entrepreneur that are committed to our community and investing in our community,” Dionne said.

“I want to see the youths return to our community to open businesses and see the city grow,” he added.

The guests and residents were treated to some good music, snacks and a BBQ. Proceeds from the BBQ sale will go to the new 24-hour homeless shelter the YWCA is looking to build.

Reimer said Prince Albert Security Services employees deal with residents who live on the street all the time. They want to help those residents find a home.

“It just gives a little bit back to them,” Reimer explained. “I just feel like security companies are always making money off of that kind of issue and I feel like ‘why don’t we give a little bit back?’”

Reimer added that they hopped to do more fundraisers for the shelter in the future.