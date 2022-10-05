Prince Albert school divisions to meet with Local MLAs

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division board of education will be meeting with local Members of the Legislative Assembly this week while planning for the same meeting has begun in the Prince Albert Catholic School Division.

Saskatchewan Rivers will be meeting with local MLAs Joe Hargrave of Prince Albert Carlton and Alana Ross of Prince Albert Northcote on Friday, Oct. 7 in the afternoon.

“We meet with them usually once or twice a year. It’s a really good opportunity to have some conversations for them to ask questions about the state of things in school divisions and education sector generally,” director of education Robert Bratvold said.

“Then have some conversations around what challenges we are facing and what kinds of innovative ways and strategies and plans and activities you are doing to address, so (we’re) looking forward to a good conversation,” he added.

The Catholic School Division began preparations on Sept. 26 for a similar meeting with MLAs. Education director Lorel Trumier said they plan to focus on both the positives and the challenges when they meet.

“We will be calling on them to inform them of our successes and our areas that we would like some support on,” she said. “We have our MLAs involved in our school division in a sense that they are aware of some of the successes as well as the challenges, and it puts them in a better position to advocate for our community.”

Minister of Education Dustin Duncan is also visiting the Prince Albert School Divisions on Oct. 17 according to Bratvold. The Herald attempted to confirm that both divisions will meet with Duncan, but did not receive a response from the Catholic Division by deadline.