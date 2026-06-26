Prince Albert school divisions thank everyone for successful year

With graduations complete in the City of Prince Albert and the school year over, both the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division and Prince Albert Catholic School Division are thankful for a productive 2025-2026 school year.

Prince Albert Catholic School Division director of education Lorel Trumier said it was a fantastic school year with memorable moments.

“Over the entire year, whether it was the Legally Blonde performance or Radium Girls performance in the performing arts, or the athletics, the academics, you can see that our students are performing very well compared to their peers across the province,” Trumier said.

Trumier also noted that Ecole St. Mary graduates Jadon Sosnowski, Noah Welter and Danika Linfitt have each received the Chancellor’s Scholarship from the University of Saskatchewan.

“We received three chancellor scholarships and for our students that’s just been a fantastic year,” Trumier said.

Trumier also noted that they are beginning their next Strategic Plan for 2026 to 2030 which begins next school year.

“We have a great system. We have great people. The support of our families is second to none and our students are just worth it. They’re just such good children and it’s been so fun to watch them grow,” Trumier said.

Saskatchewan Rivers School Division director of education Neil Finch said thank you to everyone involved in the system.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



The Class of 2026 from PACI tosses their caps at the end of their Graduation ceremony at the EA Rawlinson Centre on Monday.

“Thank you to students and staff. for the last 10 months of learning,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to (look back at) what’s been going on in the history of Sask Rivers to this past year.”

Following their final meeting on June 15, the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division Board of Education proudly marked the close of another successful school year in a release. They celebrated the many accomplishments of students, staff, and schools across the division.

Earlier this month, the Board hosted its annual Recognition event to honour long-serving

and retiring staff, expressing heartfelt appreciation for the lasting impact these dedicated

individuals have made in supporting learners and strengthening school communities.

“There’s so many great learning opportunities that our students get to be a part of and they have to, first of all, be willing to do that and also our staff be willing to put those great learning opportunities together,” Finch said. “We just have such a nice team that puts that together as a school division.”

During the meeting Finch and the board also exchanged congratulations on a successful year.

“The board has such an important role in what happens in a school division and often they don’t get recognized for the work that they’re doing,” Finch said. “Those highlights are just a few highlights from the year, but the thank you as well from not only myself, but the senior admin team and the rest of the school division.