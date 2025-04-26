Prince Albert Sask Polytech student reflects on experience with Post-Secondary Student Council

The 2024-25 Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Student Council has successfully completed its second year, with 24 students providing insights on financing post-secondary education, enhancing student success and improving specific ministry tools.

Mrunal Desai, a first-year project management student at the Prince Albert Saskatchewan Polytechnic campus, was a member of the council. Desai said council members discussed their post-secondary experience, and how students could contribute to society after graduation.

“It was a great experience,” Desai said.

The council met four times over the 2024-25 academic year, sharing feedback and insights on a variety of higher education topics with government officials. Council members attend a wide range of post-secondary institutions across the province and represent diverse backgrounds and interests.

Desai was excited to join the council to help advocate for student needs and make meaningful change on issues that affect his fellow peers, according to a press release from the original announcement. Desai hopes the council will help him gain confidence and practical experience that will help him throughout his career.

Scholarship opportunities were one of the common council topics. Desai said there were discussions about how to raise the number of students applying for them.

Desai said the experience also helped him learn about other students’ disciplines.

“Some of them are in pharmacy, some of them are medical students, they all had common problems,” Desai said.

He added that the council also taught him how government works.

The Minister of Advanced Education was also pleased with the work of the council.

“The student council is an important resource for government to hear directly from current post-secondary students on their experiences studying in Saskatchewan,” Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said in a press release.

“I had the pleasure of meeting several of this year’s council members and I am impressed by their aspirations and passion for post-secondary education.”

Key learnings from the 2024-25 council meetings are used to inform the Ministry of Advanced Education’s work. Feedback from students is also shared with post-secondary institutions and sector partners.

Nominations for the 2025-26 council will open in September 2025. Students interested in joining the council in the future can email AEStudentCouncil@gov.sk.ca to be directed to the correct contact at their post-secondary institution. Desai encouraged other students to apply for the next council.

For more information on the Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Student Council, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/student-council.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca