Prince Albert rings in the New Year

Party goers waved bye-bye to 2025 at the Prince Albert Legion and welcomed 2026 in style by hosting legendary Elvis Presley impersonator Robin Kelly on the Eve of the New Year.

Kelly performed many of Presley’s songs to the admiration of his audience, who appreciated Kelly’s renditions of some of Presley’s hits.

“He created rock n roll,” guest Gerald Bear said of Pressley. “He is the king of rock and roll. We love it, it was awesome.”

For some guests the night brought some nostalgic memories as they closed out 2025 and welcomed 2026.

“This night is so fun,” said Kayla Pollock, another guest at the event. “My mum and my grandma were Elvis fans and I grew up listening to his songs.”

For Wanda Strauss, who came with her husband all the way from Ontario, the event brought plenty of energy on an otherwise cold and windy night.

“I have been able to dance with my husband a couple of times and it was wonderful,” she said.

Another happy couple who opted to remain anonymous said ” We are finding the night enjoyable. We are having a good time and we wish everybody a happy New Year.”

The man of the night, Robin Kelly, was happy to help Prince Albert welcome 2026.

“It’s fun,” he said. “We dance for about three hours. It’s great fun. Its great being here.

“You can see the looks on their faces. The majority of them grew up listening to Elvis, listening to his music, so it’s great. It brings back memories to them. Happy New Year Prince Albert.”

The audience welcomed 2026 with songs, dancing, good food, and a toast.