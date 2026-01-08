Prince Albert restaurant’s Christmas Dayfree meal initiative serves nearly 100 people

Ricky’s All Day Grill in Prince Albert served close to 100 free meals on Christmas Day as part of a first-year initiative aimed at supporting community members in need.



Owner-operator Saima Hussain said the day went well and that the restaurant was prepared to serve more.



“I think it went really well. We were able to serve almost, I believe, 100 meals, and we were prepared for more, but I think it was the first year, and once word starts getting out, we’ll be able to do more for next year,” Hussain said. “We were overprepared, but that’s always good. It’s better than being underprepared.”



Dining service was closed that day, with the restaurant operating on a takeout-only basis. Hussain said the setup allowed people to wait indoors while meals were prepared.



“We did have enough room to keep the people who were here for a free meal. We did have enough room to keep them waiting inside the warm restaurant while they were waiting for their food,” she said.



The meal included a grilled cheese sandwich cut in half, served with a warm soup and coffee.



Hussain said word of mouth played a key role in reaching those who needed the service most.



“Most of the people who came for the free meal didn’t have a phone or social media or anything like that, so they mostly heard it from somewhere, from homeless shelters or from any organizations where they get help from,” she said. “So the word of mouth matters, and people spreading the word does help.”



One interaction near the end of the day stood out to her.



“There was this one person I served him around, almost at the end,” Hussain said. “He came in, and he just said that I don’t have any place to go. Can I just sit here and be warm?”



She said the man initially declined food but later asked if he could give the meal to someone else.



“What was stuck with me the most was that he said that is it okay if I give it to somebody else who needs it,” she said. “In a situation where he himself doesn’t have a warm place to stay, he’s still thinking about giving it to somebody else.”



Hussain said staffing the day was a family effort, with most regular staff given Christmas off.



“It was just our family who was working. Mostly it was me, my husband, his nephew, my brother-in-law, his brother, and then a couple of other cooks in the kitchen,” she said. “They were all able to handle it really well.”



She said those who came in for meals were appreciative and respectful.



“The people who did come in for the meal that day were really appreciative. They were really kind,” Hussain said. “One of them was so nice that he picked up all of the cups, not only from in front of our business, but also from the whole street.”



Hussain said the experience reinforced how widespread food insecurity remains in the community.



“There is food insecurity; I know that because of inflation and because everything food costs being so high,” she said. “Food is a basic necessity. And if I have the opportunity and the privilege to be able to give that to somebody for free who needs it, then I think we should all be able to.”



She said the goal of preserving dignity and kindness was met, but there is more work to do.



“This is something that I would like to continue throughout the year, not just in the Christmas season,” she said.



Hussain said she hopes to continue partnering with local organizations in the months ahead.



“I’ve put the word out that anybody who does need or would like a free breakfast for their clients, we would be happy to provide it,” she said.



Looking ahead, Hussain said she hopes to build on the restaurant’s role in the community.



“We are hoping to build on our reputation and build on that, the base. The previous owners had a name in the community, and we’d like to grow it and keep building on it,” she said.



She closed by thanking those who helped spread the word.



“The word of mouth really mattered, and just being mindful that only the people who are actually needy, they left enough room and enough room and enough space for them,” Hussain said.



arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca