Prince Albert restaurant prepares to grill for the greater good

Partnership has been wonderful for YWCA: Hambleton

Uko Akpanuko, Daily Herald

A Prince Albert restaurant is ready to grill in support of the YWCA.

Mr. Mike’s Steakhouse Casual will partner with the YWCA to organize a fundraising event called “Grilling for the greater good.”

The event is bill to take place on Monday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mr. Mikes’ Parking Lot.

“Instead of choosing a charity that is into just one area, we opted for YWCA because they have lots of programs and services. It looks after a lot of areas like the youths and their needs, care home, basically everything,” said Davinder Singh, one of the organizers of the event, on why YWCA was chosen.

“Mr. Mike’s will be partnering with YWCA to organize the 5th edition of grilling for greater good that will put on sale our mouth-watering classic Mikeburgers and soda, there will be some raffle prizes, face painting, kids games, three different bands playing live music to entertain everyone,” Singh added.

Music will be provided by great local artists like Dave Arsenault, Kelly Kawula and the Mystery Train. There will be lots of other interesting games.

“It has been wonderful working with Mr. Mike’s. We like to build relationship with businesses, organizations and communities that we can. We rely on the communities to do the work that we do so its really important for us to have opportunities like this (and) for our staff to be at events like this to say thank you for their support,” said David Hambleton, YWCA Fund Development Officer.

Hambleton said they appreciate all the support.

“We are looking forward to see you all on Monday, July 15 as you come out to grab a Mikeburger, have fun and relax,” he said.

The BBQ will take place in the parking lot at Mr. Mike’s from 11a.m.-4p.m. on Monday July 15. The Classic Mike Burger will be on sale for $8 and you can add a soda for $1.

This year attendees will have the option of pre-ordering their food so they can just drive in and pick their your order.