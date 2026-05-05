Prince Albert restaurant celebrates International Firefighters Day with ‘Touch the Truck’

Firehouse Subs celebrated International Firefighters Day on May 4 with Touch the Truck day at their Prince Albert location.

For the third year in a row, Firehouse also offered a free medium sub to active, retired, or volunteer firefighters.

“All they have to do is come dressed up, show their validation card and then get a free medium sub” said Dustin Glover Firehouse Sub manager. “So far the turnout has been pretty good and the community is learning more and more each year we do it.”

Restaurants in Prince Albert and Saskatoon participated in this year’s event, which ran from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

In addition to the free subs, Firehouse also hosted a fire truck and other emergency vehicles for visitors to climb on and learn more about.

“Touch the Truck is a program bringing awareness to firefighters,” Glover said. “They need equipment and we are just trying to raise money for the firefighters in the community.”

The event will also afford members of the community the opportunity to meet first responders directly, interact with them and learn important fire and safety tips.

Firehouse Sub founders Rod and Robin Swordson established the Firehouse Sub Safety Foundation in the US with the mission of providing funding, life-saving equipment and educational opportunities for the first responders and public safety organizations.

These Initiatives are part of Firehouse Subs ongoing commitments to supporting first responders through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada which has invested than $6.3million in life-saving equipment and resources for public safety organizations and to assist the hometown heroes in Canada.

–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald