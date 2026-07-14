Prince Albert restaurant aims big with annual YWCA fundraiser

YWCA Prince Albert began their seventh annual Charity BBQ in partnership with Mr. Mikes with people lined up waiting for the grilling to start on Monday.

“We put together this barbecue once a year in support of the YWCA, the women and the children. All the funds and whatever we raise today will go directly towards them and put to great use,” said Davinder Singh, General Manager of Mr. Mikes in Prince Albert.

“Initially, when we were thinking about which charity to partner with, YWCA always stood out. It’s one of those charities that works in every field,” said Singh, when asked about why Mr. Mikes hosts the annual BBQ in support of YWCA.

Singh explained how the YWCA helps everyone in the community and how hosting the barbecue is similar to killing two birds with one stone.

“You do something good, and you help as many people as you can with only one good deed,” said Singh.

Lake Country Co-op was the beverage sponsor for the BBQ, donating all the pop and water for the event, ensuring that 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to the YWCA.

The funds raised by the BBQ will stay within the community of Prince Albert, by funding vital supports for vulnerable community members. The funding will also go towards the 20 unit affordable housing complex in construction by the YWCA.

Singh says he always has a crazy goal in mind when thinking about the potential funds raised by the barbecue.

“I’m thinking somewhere around $5,000 to $6,000 we’ll raise, that’s the goal. Anywhere close to that is still a win for us,” said Singh.

Many activities for families with children were available, such as bean bag toss, ball throw, connect four, facepainting, and henna tattoos.

Local artists Mystery Train, Kelly Kawula, and Dave Arsenault took the stage in the parking lot, performing live music for visitors and customers.