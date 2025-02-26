Prince Albert residents prepare for Friday fundraising supper to support Ukraine

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

Prince Albert residents of Ukrainian descent are preparing a Friday feast to help support Ukrainian forces.

The fundraising supper will be held on Friday at St. George’s Ukrainian Catholic Church Hall. Taras Kachkowski is among the volunteers organizing the event. He said they’ve organized several fundraising dinners before and they’ve all been successful.

“We’ve definitely been pleased with the response from the community,” he said. “Obviously it’s kind of sad that the governments of the world haven’t responded to Ukraine’s urgent pleas for assistance with equipment and humanitarian aid as much as they good and should. Unfortunately we’re, as concerned world citizens and proud people of Ukrainian background, we’re kind of forced to … crowdsource the appropriate things that these brave defenders of Ukraine need to do their jobs and be able to defend themselves.”

In the past, Kachkowski said proceeds from the event went to different organizations or registered charities. The list includes Come Back Alive, a registered charity that raised money to enhance the effectiveness of the Ukrainian Defence Forces by purchasing and distributing equipment like protective vests and night vision goggles.

“We are just trying to do our best to help our friends and family in Ukraine get through this difficult time,” said Kachkowski.

“(It’s for) those kinds of vitally important things so that the defenders of Ukraine can continue to do their jobs and try to keep Ukraine free,” he added.

Friday’s meal will include homemade Ukrainian perogies and cabbage rolls, along with garlic sausage, vegetables, and dessert. Tickets are available at the Ukrainian Store in the Gateway Mall, and Prince Albert Safeway for $30 per plate.



Kachkowski said they hope guests will buy tickets in advance so they know roughly how much food to make.

“We just need a number to know where to stop from,” he said. “We certainly encourage people to get their tickets in advance, but … we gratefully will accept people who come in the door as well.”

Kachkowski added that he remains optimistic the war will end sooner rather than later, but he’d like to see governments around the world do more to support Ukraine.

“It’s frustrating as a Canadian,” he said. “I think our government is capable of committing more resources and of course, with other governments around the world, and especially with the current decisions made by the American administration. It’s very surprising and disheartening to see their turn in their policy and it’s, like I say, I guess that’s the sad reality. If we can’t rely on our world governments to step forward, I guess it’s up to us.”

The Fundraising Supper for Ukrainian will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 at St. George’s Ukrainian Catholic Church located at 752 14th Street West. Dine in or take out options are available. Frozen perogies and one litre buckets of borshch will also be available for sale.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald