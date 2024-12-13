Prince Albert receive national recognition for Culture Days participation.

Prince Albert’s arts community filled the city with an abundance of cultural and artistic performances during Culture Days 2025, and now they’re being nationally recognized for those efforts.

On Thursday, the City of Prince Albert was named a Top Participating Community after ranking in the top 10 among small municipalities.

“This recognition is an incredible honour, and a testament to Prince Albert’s passionate commitment to supporting local arts, culture, and heritage,” City of Prince Albert Arts and Culture Coordinator Tia Furstenberg said in a press release. “The success of Culture Days is due to the hard work of our community organizations, artists, volunteers, and supporters. I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and I can’t wait to see what we achieve in 2025.”

Prince Albert hosted 30 events during Culture Days, which took place between Sept. 20 and Oct. 13. More than 1,800 artists participated is showing off the city’s arts, culture, and heritage scene.

Those participation numbers were good enough for Prince Albert to finish seventh among small municipalities. Halton Hills, Ont. won the category, with Caledon, Ont. finishing second and Vernon, B.C. finishing third.

Prince Albert was one of only three Saskatchewan communities to win top participant recognition. Regina finished eighth among Urban Centres, while Yorkton finished fourth among Towns and Rural Areas.

Prince Albert’s Culture Days theme was Heartbeat of the North. The events were coordinated by a local committee with support from SaskCulture, the City of Prince Albert, and funding from participating organizations.

Nationally, Culture Days saw record-breaking attendance, with more than five million people attending an array of activities held in communities across the country.

Culture Days is scheduled to run from Sept. 18 to Oct. 12 in 2025.