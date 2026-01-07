Prince Albert ready to welcome female hockey players from across the province at annual tournament

Dave Leaderhouse

Special to the Herald

If female hockey action is what you are looking for then this is the weekend for you as the Prince Albert Foxes will be hosting the 25th Anniversary edition of their tournament beginning on Friday.

“This year’s tournament is the largest we’ve ever hosted,” says one of the event’s co-chairs Taryn Svenson. “We’re welcoming 74 teams across 10 divisions from U9 to U18 AA with 153 games being played over the course of the weekend.”

“Over the course of the last three years the tournament has grown by approximately 60 per cent, which really speaks to the demand for quality female hockey events and the reputation this tournament has built over its 25-year history.”

In addition to the multitude of action on the ice, the event is also celebrating the involvement of two long-time volunteers – Luc Robin and Jim Flynn. A banquet is being held on Thursday at the Exhibition Centre at which time Robin and Flynn will be honoured for their efforts in both starting and maintaining the event. Making that evening even more memorable is the addition of recent Hall of Fame inductee and current Sports Net broadcaster Jennifer Botterill as the keynote speaker.

“Luc and Jim are foundational to female hockey in our city,” says Svenson. “While many families naturally move on as their athletes age out, Luc and Jim have remained constant.”

“Their long-term commitment is one of the main reasons this tournament has not only survived, but continued to grow and evolve year after year. Their impact goes far beyond one weekend. Luc and Jim have helped shape the culture of female hockey in Prince Albert and this tournament exists at the level it does today because they continue to show up.”

Every ice surface in the city will at some point this weekend see action from the heavy schedule of games. Following is a list of the teams in each division with where the games will be played and when the champion will be determined.

U9C – Prince Albert Foxes, Battlefords Sharks, Warman Bearcats, Saskatoon Comets, Northwest Ice, Meadow Lake Stampeders, Yorkton Terriers, Northwest Frost Bites, Humboldt Broncos, Martensville Marlies, Lanigan Pirettes, Shellbrook Sirens, Northeast Aces and Warman Bengals.

Games will be played all day Sunday at the East Hill Community Club.

U9B – Prince Albert Foxes, Southeast Goldwings, Saskatoon Comet Mission, Saskatoon Comet Lazers, Saskatoon Comet Defenders and La Ronge Ice Wolves.

Games will be played all day Saturday at the East Hill Community Club with the gold-medal game set for 5:30 p.m.

U11C – Prince Albert Foxes, Lakeland Jaguars, Humboldt Broncos, Meadow Lake Stampeders, Tri-Town Eagles, Saskatoon Comet Rebels.

Games will be played Friday-Sunday at the East End Community Club with the gold-medal game set for 12 p.m Sunday.

U11B – Prince Albert Foxes, Martensville Marlies, Parkland Phoenix, Lanigan Pirettes, Warman Bengals, Battlefords Sharks.

Games will be played Friday-Sunday at West Hill Community Club with the gold-medal game set for 12 p.m. Sunday.

U13A – Prince Albert Foxes, East Central Fillies, Martensville Marlies, Lloydminster Blazers, The Pas Huskies and Regina Rebels.

Games will be played Friday-Sunday at Crescent Heights Community Club with the gold-medal game set for 12 p.m. Sunday.

U13AA – Prince Albert Foxes, St. Albert Bolts, Northwest Sharks, Calgary Fire, Lloydminster Steelers, Southeast Goldwings, Regina Rebels, Western Prairie Thunder, Northeast Aces and Warman Wildcats.

Games will be played Friday-Sunday at the Lake Country Co-Op Leisure centre with the gold-medal game set for 2 p.m. Sunday.

U15A – Estevan Bearcats, Northeast Aces, Warman Bearcats, Saskatoon Comet Vipers, East Central Fillies, Wood River Icecats, Spiritwood Northern Wolves and Warman Jaguars.

Games will be played Friday-Sunday at Kinsmen Arena, Buckland, East End, East Hill, West Hill and Crescent Heights with the gold-medal game set for 12 p.m. Sunday.

U15AA – Prince Albert Foxes, Swift Current Wildcats, Lumsden Bethune Lynx, Northeast Aces, Warman Wildcats, Saskatoon Comet Impact and Lloydminster Steelers.

Games will be played Friday-Sunday at Lake Country Co-Op Leisure Centre, Buckland and Kinsmen Arena with the gold-medal game set for 12 p.m. at the Lake Country Co-Op Leisure Centre.

U18A – Prince Albert Foxes, Parkland Prairie Ice, Saskatoon Comet Predators, Spiritwood Northern Wolves and Warman Wildcat Bengals.

Games will be played Friday-Sunday at the Northern Recreational Centre in Buckland with the gold-medal game set for 12 p.m. on Sunday.

U18AA – Prince Albert Foxes, Notre Dame Hounds, Northeast Aces, Northwest Sharks, Lumsden Lynx and Regina Rebels.

Games will be played Friday-Sunday at the Kinsmen Arena with the gold-medal game set for 12 p.m. Sunday.

Putting on an event of this size takes an incredible amount of planning and dedication and Svenson says the committee in place has been nothing short of fantastic.

“It’s made possible by a dedicated tournament committee and an incredible group of volunteers who have been working since March to manage scheduling, logistics, communication and partnerships,” says Svenson. “Their commitment and attention to detail allow the tournament to continue to grow while delivering a strong experience for athletes and families.”

“Our goal was simple,” added Svenson. “To celebrate 25 years in a meaningful way and create an experience where female athletes feel supported and excited to return year after year.”

Mission accomplished!