Prince Albert RCMP seek public help in locating stolen vechicle after armed home invasion on Sturgeon Lake First Nation

Prince Albert RCMP are asking residents to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle following a robbery on Sturgeon Lake First Nation early Tuesday morning.

Police say aroung 4 a.m. on Aug. 19, three masked suspects entered a residence armed and forcibily confined the occupant. They stole the victim’s wallet and vehicle keys before fleeing in a vehicle. The vicitim did not report any physical injuries.

The stolen vehicle is descibed as a 2016 Chrysler 300 with Saskatchewan license plate 175 NRI. its current location is unknown.

Investigators are continuing their work and are urging anyone who spots the vehicle to contact Prince Albert RCMP at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.