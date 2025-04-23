Prince Albert RCMP searching for vehicle believed to be involved in Sturgeon Lake shooting incident

Prince Albert RCMP officers have found one vehicle believed to be involved in a firearm incident on Sturgeon Lake First Nation, and are asking for the public’s help in finding the second.

The RCMP were called to the First Nation at around 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday following reports that individuals in two vehicles were shooting at each other. Officers arrived and found an abandoned white four-door truck with a black tailgate that was believed to be involved in the exchange of gunfire. The suspects have not been located.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the RCMP asked residents to be on the lookout for a black two-door truck that is believed to be the second vehicle involved in the incident. Anyone who sees it is asked to call the RCMP at 310-RCMP.

Residents can also submit information anonymously to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.