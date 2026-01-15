Prince Albert RCMP rescue man and woman who got lost in RM of Buckland while fleeing gunshots

The Prince Albert RCMP are searching for a male suspect after rescuing a man and a woman who became lost in the forest in the RM of Buckland.

The RCMP received a report at around 3 a.m. on Jan. 7 saying a man was being chased by an individual with a weapon. The RCMP responded immediately and determined an altercation occurred between two men and a woman in a vehicle.

One of the men assaulted the other two, police say, and took them into a forested area before pointing a firearm at the victims. The suspect fired the gun, but did not injure any of the victims. The victims then fled further into the forest to get away from the suspect, becoming lost in the process.

Officers began working to locate the victims. They deployed a Remotely Piloted Aircraft System, commonly referred to as a drone or unmanned aircraft, and located the man in the forest. While speaking to the man on the phone, Prince Albert RCMP gave verbal instructions on how to exit the forest using the compass on his phone, while also using the spotlight on the drone to light his path and guide him out safely. Officers also activated their police vehicle’s lights and sirens as a guidance aid. As a result, officers led the man out of the forest, and he was taken to hospital by EMS with injuries described as non-life-threatening in nature.

Saskatchewan RCMP Police Dog Services was engaged to assist Prince Albert RCMP in the search for the woman. Ground searches, guided by the arial view from the drone, led to officers to a remote location in the RM of Prince Albert where they found her in an SUV.

The Prince Albert RCMP used snowmobiles to reach the woman and safely get her to an ambulance that was waiting at the scene. She was taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening in nature.

As a result of continued investigation, the RCMP have charged 30-year-old Justin Charles with assault, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and five other offences.

They have issued a warrant for Charles’s arrest. Prince Albert RCMP are working to locate him and ask members of the public to report sightings and information on his whereabouts.

Charles is described with the following height: 6’0”, weight: 220 lbs, eye colour: brown and hair colour: black.

If anyone sees Charles, do not approach him. Report all sightings and information on his location to the Prince Albert RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers

The Prince Albert RCMP continue to investigate.