Prince Albert RCMP preparing for inaugural ‘Fill the Cruiser’ Christmas fundraiser

Daily Herald

The Prince Albert RCMP has concluded plans to kick off the first edition of ‘Fill the Cruiser with the Prince Albert RCMP’ at two locations : Lake Country Co-op Grocery Store and Safeway in Prince Albert on Sunday, Dec. 21 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“We are looking to collect food donations and toys that are either new or gently used toys,” said Prince Albert RCMP Cpl. Bryan Lefebvre, the organizer of the Fill the Cruiser. “(We are) trying to help people that are having food insecurity. That seems to be the case these few years as the cost of living is getting higher and higher.”

The RCMP, in partnership with Lake Country Co-op Grocery Store and Safeway, will be collecting non-perishable food donations to support local food banks in the communities they serve. Community members looking to participate are welcomed to bring non-perishable items from their homes or shop and donate at the store. Shoppers at Lake Country Co-op Grocery Store can also purchase $10 or $20 hunger bags for donation.

“Being Police officers, we come across a lot of things and we see things first hand. We see a lot of families that are in need and basically this is a way for us to give back to the community that we work with,” Lefebvre said.

In addition to food donations, Prince Albert RCMP will also be running a toy drive at the two locations, collecting toys to be donated to Salvation Army. Both new and used toys are welcomed.

Lefebvre said this is a great time to donate gently used toys your children have outgrown so they can be enjoyed by another family.

“We know it is not every child that can have a good Christmas so we hope we can bring some gifts to the children this season,” Lefebvre said.

While calling on the residents for support, he added “We can surely help families by putting food on their tables and getting something for the kids to smile about this holiday season.”